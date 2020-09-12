Liverpool kick off Bielsa’s Premier League debut | Soccer

He was an irresistible headliner for the Premier League’s opening day, a clash between two charismatic coaches and two historic English football teams, champion Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp against Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa. It was everything we expected and more. Goals, defensive errors and uncertainty in the outcome until the last minute of a match that ended in a spectacular 4-3 victory for the Reds. Only the public has not yet filled the stands at Anfield, but this, as we already know, will not be possible in the near future.

It was Leeds’ return to premier football in England after 16 years in purgatory, a feat achieved with the rigorous and idiosyncratic Bielsa “El Loco” at the helm. This was the Argentinian coach’s debut in the Premier League and he would have a test shot against the red machine built by Klopp that ended the 30-year fast for the reds without titles. Bielsa must have seen hundreds of hours of Liverpool in action and had to fill out notebooks on his first opponent of the season.

In the end, Bielsa maybe even liked the way his Leeds, who had Portugal’s Hélder Costa as their starting roster, beat the champion, but he had to have his hair on end, just like Klopp, with the defensive flippancy. that he saw. during the first 90 minutes of the season at Anfield.

It didn’t take long for the show to start. At 4 ‘, Mo Salah was already doing the scoring job in converting a penalty, which punished an arm in the ball by Robin Koch, a central German who came to be in Benfica’s plans. Leeds were quick to respond, equalizing 12 ‘, with an excellent shot from Harrison after a long pass from Phillips.

This is exactly the same time it took for Liverpool to come back to the front. At 20 ‘Robertson scored the corner and Van Dijk went 2-1 with a powerful header after escaping Koch’s strike. And before half an hour, Leeds equalized again. Van Dijk was reckless to cut a ball and Bamford took advantage of the Dutch central’s mistake to beat Alisson in the 30 ‘. Three minutes passed and Salah again put Liverpool in the lead with a powerful shot from an angle that left young French goalkeeper Meslier no chance.

Then it took more than half an hour until there were goals again. In the second half Klich equalized for Leeds in the 66 ‘, after an excellent assist from Helder Costa, but the Premier League champion ended up beating the league champion with another penalty converted by Salah in the 88’, after a reckless foul by ex-Valencia and ex-Benfica Rodrigo Moreno on Fabinho.

