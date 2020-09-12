Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drug Market Seeking Excellent Growth |Industry Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Business Strategies, Future Opportunities

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drug Market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 69.29 billion by 2026 registering a steady CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) associated diseases and rising patient population and increase in availability of novel combination therapy drugs. Few of the major competitors currently working in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drug market are AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Orion Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Vectura Group plc, Pfizer Inc, Alkermes, Mylan N.V, Almirall, S.A, Genentech, Inc, Biogen, Vectura Group plc and few among others.

Market Definition:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive lung disease which is characterized by increasing breathlessness, wheezing, and tightness in the chest. The patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) experiences chronic chough, shortness of breath, fatigue, frequent flu and weight-loss. Other symptoms include emphysema, chronic bronchitis, refractory asthma and some forms of bronchiectasis.

The Global Burden of Disease Study reports a prevalence of 251.00 million cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) globally in 2016. Globally, it is estimated that 3.17 million deaths were caused by the disease in 2015 (that is, 5% of all deaths globally in that year)

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) associated diseases

Rising patient population and increase in availability of novel combination therapy drugs

Increasing awareness regarding chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

High smoking prevalence

Growing medical spending, increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Circassia and AstraZeneca received collaborative FDA approval for Duaklir which is a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta-agonist (LABA) formoterol fumarate for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), administered twice-daily via the AstraZeneca’s breath-actuated inhaler Pressair

In February 2019, Mylan N.V received FDA approval for Wixela Inhub (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder, USP) which is first generic version of Advair Diskus by GlaxoSmithKline Plc. This drug is used for the treatment of asthma or other chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). As it is a first substitutable generic of ADVAIR DISKUS it increases affordability to all healthcare system

Global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation:

By Type

Chronic bronchitis

Pulmonary emphysema

Asthma

By Mechanism Type

Bronchodilators

Selective β2-adrenergic agonists (short- and long-acting)

Theophylline

Anticholinergics

Glucocorticoids

Anti-muscarinic drugs

By Drug Type

Aclidinium

Arformoterol

Formoterol

Glycopyrrolate

Indacaterol

albuterol

Levalbuterol

Prednisolone

Fluticasone

By Therapy

Oxygen therapy

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program

By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhaled

Intravenous

Others

By Device Type

Inhalers

Pressurized metered-dose inhalers (MDIS)

Dry-powder inhalers (DPIS)

Nebulizers

Soft mist inhalers

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

