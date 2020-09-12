Goya Awards Gala postponed for one week to March 6 in Malaga | Cinema

The 35th edition of the Goya Awards, the most important gala of Spanish cinema, in which the Portuguese film Mosquito, by João Nuno Pinto, has been postponed for a week until March 6, 2021, the organization announced on Saturday.

The event – which will be directed and presented by actor Antonio Banderas and Maria Casado, president of the Academy of Sciences and Television Arts – had already been announced for February 27, but the Academy of Cinema, responsible of the organization, did not justify the reasons. postponement. Banderas, winner of the Goya de Honra Prize in 2014, and Goya for Best Actor in 2019, for Dor e Glória, by Pedro Almodóvar, also created, together with Maria Casado, the screenplay for the gala with a team of screenwriters.

Mosquito, by João Nuno Pinto, was announced at the beginning of September as Portugal’s candidate for the best Ibero-American film category in this 35th edition of the Goya Awards, the most important prizes in the Spanish film industry. It is a production of Leopardo Filmes, co-produced with Alfama Films Production (France), APM Produções (Portugal), Delicatessen Films (Brazil) and Mapiko Filmes (Mozambique), which had a world premiere in January, at the Festival . Rotterdam Film Festival, the Netherlands, and reached Portuguese theaters in early March, just before the closure and declaration of a state of emergency, due to covid-19.

The director’s feature film tells the story of Zacarias, “a young Portuguese thirsty for heroic adventures during World War I”, and has a cast that includes, among others, actors João Nunes Monteiro, Miguel Moreira, João Lagarto and Filipe Duarte, in addition to special appearances by Mozambican actress Ana Magaia and fadista Camané. “Sent to Mozambique, where the conflict is unfolding far from the eyes of the world, the soldier [Zacarias] he is left behind by his platoon and sets off for a long odyssey in the woods, in search of war and his dreams of glory, ”summarizes the press release published at the time.

The Goya Awards will take place at the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga, the birthplace of Banderas, but will also have connections and interventions from other contexts in Spain, such as the Palau de les Arts, in Valencia, and the Bankia Príncipe theater. Pío de Madrid. According to the Spanish Academy of Cinema, the gala will be held “with all security measures, and will be more austere, completely different from last year, but will make everyone proud”.

