Messi returned with the armband and Trincão left a good impression | Soccer

On the day the Spanish League started, Barcelona played their first preseason game, beating Gimnastic de Tarragona 3-1, in a game that had Lionel Messi at the start and with the captain’s armband and also counted on a good second part of the young Portuguese Francisco Trincão.

After a summer in which he publicly said he wanted to leave, Messi ended up staying at ‘Barca’ and the new manager Ronald Koeman started him at the start of the first game of the season, but the Argentinian was very low-key (and left the interval), unlike Dembélé and Griezmann, who scored the Catalan team’s first two goals, respectively, at 4 ‘and 15’.

For the second half, Koeman completely changed the team, giving Trincão 45 minutes of play, hired last January by Sp. Braga for 30 million euros. The Portuguese youngster has given a good account of himself and has taken part in several flashy games, including one that gave a goal (canceled) to North American Konrad de la Fuente.

The returned Phillipe Coutinho would score Barcelona’s third goal at 50 ‘, scoring points in the fight for a place in the squad after spending a season on loan at Bayern Munich.

