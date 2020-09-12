EU-China summit: German companies complain about this – politicians

They still exist: the “cautious” among the German companies operating in China. They too have their experiences with the limits of entrepreneurial freedom. In general, however, they are satisfied. “The Chinese market is still attractive and important. Harsh criticism of Beijing is viewed here with caution,” Friedolin Strack describes the group’s attitude. He is the Asia expert at the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

Five years ago, the satisfied made up the majority of German companies operating in China, Strack says. This majority is crumbling. He describes the “mainstream” and his experiences as follows: Foreign companies are basically not treated equally in China. You can set up companies and start-ups, but in fact China remains one of the most closed markets in the world.

In many areas there is a compulsion to set up a joint venture with a Chinese majority partner. Sensitive industries such as aerospace remain closed to foreigners. In aviation, the strictly limited authorization for Airbus is the exception. Beijing shuts down the digital platforms. Free investing is not possible in the financial sector.

A trade agreement must ensure fair competition

Foreigners are not licensed for business with a direct customer. For government contracts, for example express trains, Chinese companies are awarded the order, while European groups such as Siemens and Alstom have no chance. The same goes for hospital equipment and medical technology. Beijing’s central government and provincial governments also have many resources to protect national companies from foreign competition, for example by deciding on who and how strictly to enforce environmental regulations.

Strategic partners or rivals? Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel Photo: REUTERS

Therefore, much of the German economy expects the federal government and the EU to put pressure on Beijing to end both overt and hidden drawbacks. Only when market access and equal opportunities are contractually established and implemented can there be a fair and level playing field, ie a level playing field. But negotiations on an investment agreement between the EU and China that started in 2013 are proving difficult.

Was the new China strategy too late?

Is the call for a more robust representation of the German and European requirements for mutual market access not too late? Why did the FDI only publish a strategy paper in 2019 calling China no longer just a partner, but a “systemic competitor”? It has long been clear that hopes for an opening of China based on the motto “change through rapprochement” will not be fulfilled.

Strack disagrees. In Xi Jinping’s early years, it was still possible to rely on China to gradually open up and liberalize itself, at least economically. However, since the party congress in 2017, it has been clear that under Xi Jinping, China would not progress towards a market economy and openness, relying instead on its own state-driven model. Germany and the EU reacted relatively quickly to this and amended the anti-dumping rules, for example.

A network of government, administration and state-owned companies

There is a third group among German companies in China, Strack says. She phrases her criticism of obstacles more fundamentally, including against the Chinese government. The companies criticize the network of party, administrative, central and provincial governments, state-owned companies and Chinese private entrepreneurs. They can let go of their relationships if a foreign company becomes competition that harms their interests.

It now depends on Beijing and its willingness to respond to complaints whether this group will continue to grow in the future, the FDI said. The structural disadvantage will only diminish if China decides to implement real reforms, radically reform and privatize state-owned enterprises and state-owned banks, allowing for free competition. Establishing fairness in a contract is not enough for this group, it requires fairness in practice. The US administration led by Donald Trump, as well as Japan and Australia, argue in the same way.

In some areas it is becoming more liberal, also out of self-interest

Strack also sees movement in China, of course. The management sees it as a problem that the Chinese economy is not internationally competitive in some areas. In order to increase the pressure on their own companies, they sometimes give foreign companies more freedom. Some examples of relaxation: BMW may become the sole owner of an e-car factory; BASF is allowed to make a large investment without a Chinese partner; Allianz receives a national concession.

The demand by the US administration led by Donald Trump for a “decoupling” from China, a targeted reduction of economic interdependence, is not in the interest of Germany from the FDI point of view. In 2019, more than seven percent of German exports went to China.

However, FDI would welcome stronger pressure from Brussels and Berlin to reach a fair investment deal. Beijing initially prioritized negotiations with the US; But that has changed after an analysis by the BDI. Now China is negotiating more seriously with the EU than with the US. An agreement in 2021 is not certain, but it is possible.

China is no longer sure of its attractiveness

And China can no longer be so sure of its attractiveness. Your own debts have risen sharply. During the corona crisis, Beijing cannot launch economic stimulus programs with the same strength as it did in 2008 during the global financial crisis. The partner states of the new Silk Road, the Belt & Road Initiative, have had mixed experiences. In many places, China’s euphoria has turned into disappointment.

Criticism of China is increasing across Europe. Business Europe, a coalition of 37 business associations, requires the EU to address “systemic challenges”. In this situation, the EU can become the anchor of a new, more pragmatic China policy. As long as there is the will to position yourself clearly.