After riots in Connewitz: leftists demonstrate in Leipzig against “Fortress Europe” policy

Hundreds of members of the left-wing scene demonstrated against European refugee policy and the Chinese government on Saturday in Leipzig. According to the police, there were an estimated 600 participants on the street in the evening. “Everything has gone very smoothly so far, we are satisfied”, said police spokeswoman Mandy Heimann.

The campaign called “National Socialism is not an alternative”. Despite the corona-related cancellation of the EU-China summit, she called for the demonstration under the slogan “Storm the fortress – break all borders !: Against Fortress Europe and the authoritarian regime of China”. The summit was to take place in Leipzig from 13 to 15 September.

In the early evening the demonstration train reached Augustusplatz in the center. It should end in the evening at Richard-Wagner-Platz opposite the main station with a final rally.

The initiators of the protest had announced not to escalate. Due to the riots at demonstrations, especially in the left-wing alternative district of Connewitz last week, the police were still present with a large contingent. The Leipzig officials were supported by troops from Bremen, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. Officers from the riot police in Saxony and officers from the federal police also came.

The police did not want to provide information about the number of corps. Special vehicles such as water cannons were available in the city center. Helicopters were also used. Police were also present in parts of the city that were not on the route of the demonstration – for example, in the Südvorstadt and in the left-wing alternative district of Connewitz.

Various conditions were imposed on the demonstration. This includes wearing a face mask and maintaining a distance of 1.50 meters under the state’s Corona Protection Ordinance.

Last weekend, rioters classified by police in Leipzig haunted the city for three consecutive nights. (dpa)