“Big Brother” is back (again) and celebrates its 20th anniversary with Teresa Guilherme | TV

It is such a televisual phenomenon that TVI dedicated to him the opening of a Jornal das 8. A magnet of the public so powerful that the journalist José Carlos Araújo made a live in front of the Maternidade Alfredo da Costa, in Lisbon, to mark birth The son of Marco and Marta. There were other times, when Big Brother was still new to the country and religiously gathered the whole family around the small screen. In a pandemic year (and after Big Brother 2020, which was hosted by Cláudio Ramos), TVI debuts this Sunday Big Brother – The Revolution, a format with which it intends to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the reality show which, for for better and for worse, national television has changed. And if it is a party / revolution we are talking about, the queen of reality TV in Portugal could not be missing: back to the origins, the program will once again give Teresa Guilherme the keys to the city, presenter of this distant first edition and all the “brands” that have inspired, from Secret Story: La Maison des Secrets to Love On Top.

A return to the origins that leaves Cláudio Ramos in search of new projects. “Big Brother is the dream of my life and it was made under circumstances that I did not deserve,” shared with Manuel Luís Goucha in the morning show Você na TV !, This Friday. “There is no public, there are no people, you don’t know the team, everything is hidden. You are not tasting the success of the program. I leave the studio for the house. You don’t understand the reaction of people on the street, ”said the presenter, who left CIS for TVI to embrace the reality show.

The mansion that will host the new edition has been remodeled since Big Brother 2020 and the candidates have been chosen “carefully” by Teresa Guilherme and Cristina Ferreira, who on September 1 left SIC in a millionaire transfer to return to TVI as a shareholder and administrator. The organization affirms that “ambitious, determined, courageous, combatants and revolutionaries will be in the house, who will be the mirror of our society”. The price of the last to go? 50 thousand euros.

“20 years! Big Brother made his debut 20 years ago. A moment that changed Portuguese television and my life too,” Teresa Guilherme wrote on her social networks, in anticipation of the debut of Big Brother – A Revolução. Much more than that has not been publicly said by the presenter, who TVI will have asked not to make any statements about the new season until the premiere. The station will want contestants to learn of the hostess’ secret and slowly unveil the veil. in a program which, in an atypical year, has the same ambition as always in terms of the fight against the public.In this late summer marked by the threat of the new coronavirus, it will be difficult for Big Brother to reopen Jornal das 8. But Teresa Guilherme has always been to point the finger at the stars.

