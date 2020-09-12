Koeman: “Trincão is an excellent contract” | Soccer

After a brilliant career as a defender of a great Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman returned to the Catalan club as a coach and his first mission is to make Lionel Messi happy again, who has publicly declared his willingness to leave the club that he represents since the 14 years.

This Saturday, the start of the Spanish league, Barcelona played their first preseason game against Nastic, and Koeman had a good feeling when it comes to showing off the Argentina star, who played 45 minutes. “He has shown courage from day one. He trains well and he also trained on the day off. He knows full well that he needs to improve physically, like everyone else, but his quality speaks for itself. ‘herself,’ said the very satisfied Dutch coach. the exhibition of the young Portuguese Francisco Trincão.

“Positioning, I really liked it, sometimes inside, sometimes outside. He has quality and has to adapt to the speed and pace of the game. It’s a great contract, ”said Koeman.

