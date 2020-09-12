Diego Simeone tested positive for covid-19 | Soccer

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for covid-19, the club announcing on Saturday that the Argentinian is asymptomatic.

“This Friday, new PCR tests were carried out for the whole group and the coaches gave a positive result. He is isolated at home, completing his forties, ”we read in the“ colchoneros ”press release.

According to Portuguese club João Félix, Simeone “shows no symptoms” and the remaining parts of the squad and structure of football have had negative results.

