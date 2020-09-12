Vote wisely against the Kremlin: Navalny assassination attempt politicizes Russia – politically

Alexei Navalny was returning from a campaign tour when the poison started to work in his body during the flight to Moscow. His supporters believe the poison attack removed him from circulation before Russia’s regional elections.

Since Friday and until Sunday, large parts of Russia have been called upon to appoint governors, regional parliaments, city councils and mayors. The first meaningful results are expected on Monday.

Navalny does not stand for election, and other independent opposition members usually find it difficult to vote. The Kremlin party, United Russia, dominates. Nevertheless, Navalny and his supporters have an influence on the elections.

“The nervousness is increasing,” writes columnist Fyodor Krasheninnikov in the news magazine “Republic”. “According to all indications, the political leadership of the country is concerned about the results on election day.”

The Kremlin wants to keep control of politics in the regions. Expiring elections are not a tragedy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov recently announced, but Moscow actually wants to avoid surprises in the regional elections.

Dress rehearsal for the general election

They are seen as a dress rehearsal for next year’s parliamentary elections – thus an important ballot test for the ruling party and for President Vladimir Putin. It is the first vote since the controversial constitutional reform to empower Putin and allow him to remain in the Kremlin until 2036.

The government’s initially hesitant approach to the corona crisis probably plays a role, as does the economic crisis and rising unemployment. Discontent is on the rise, especially in the remote regions that Moscow has neglected.

In Russia’s Far East, people are protesting against the arrest for the alleged murder of Governor Furgal Photo: REUTERS

The Kremlin Party’s support in independent surveys is just under 30 percent. President Putin has also recently lost his support.

Since Navalny himself has no chance of taking part in elections, he has devised a different strategy: his aim is to prevent the success of the representatives of the ruling party. To this end, he and his colleagues have long been calling on voters to vote for representatives of the approved opposition parties.

They are often politicians of the communists or the nationalist LDPR. They are seen as a so-called systemic opposition, which should give the appearance of political competition, but in reality usually do not constitute an independent counterbalance to the government.

Good luck to Navalny tactics

In the Duma, too, the opposition usually votes loyally against the government. But far from Moscow, these candidates sometimes put their own political emphases – not always in Moscow’s favor. Navalny therefore wants to use protest elections to break the Kremlin’s monopoly of power in the regions and steal votes from candidates he criticizes for corruption and abuse of power.

Navalny calls his election tactics “smart voting”. Navalny launched his own “Smart Voting App” and a website – these recommendations are based on constituency and which opposition candidates are most likely to oust the ruling party’s representatives.

Last year, he had considerable success in Moscow after independent oppositionists were not allowed in. At the end of the ‘smart’ vote, applicants without Kremlin support won nearly half of the total 45 seats and some local party leaders caused unexpected defeats.

Cracks in the system are more than evident to Andrei Kolesnikov, domestic policy expert at the Carnegie think tank in Moscow. For Kolesnikov, the fact that in Khabarovsk, in the far east of the gigantic country, people took to the streets to demonstrate against the arrest of their governor Sergei Furgal, a sign to Kolesnikov that the hitherto disorganized civil society is currently in is politicizing at a rapid pace, and increasingly against Putin as well.

Demonstrations in front of the arrested governor

LDPR politician Furgal was elected governor in a protest election two years ago. Authorities are now investigating him for alleged involvement in contract killings 15 years ago. Furgal denies this and considers the trial to be politically motivated. The people of Khabarovsk are not only demonstrating in front of their governor, they are also resisting Moscow’s influence on local politics.

An election poster for the ruling United Russia party in Novosibirsk. Moscow is also keen on controlling the regions. Photo: Alexander NEMENOV

“Putin’s gang has to go to court” and “Putin has stolen our governor,” the dissatisfied people shouted during demonstrations. According to surveys, almost half of all Russians support these protests.

For those, Kolesnikov said, who are not yet politicized, Navalny’s tactics in the regional elections could be a means of “retaliating for his poisoning.” There is growing potential for protest elections and demonstrations. ‘If not in this election, then in the next. If it is not in the city where protests are expected, then it is in another. ‘

“We want more regions like Khabarovsk,” Vladimir Milov, a close colleague from Navalny, explains in the “Financial Times”. It means surprise victories and an uprising of the citizens. Khabarovsk is seen as an example of how smart voting can work. “Smart voting,” Milow says, is probably “the Kremlin’s biggest concern.”