Covid-19: Chaves hosted a dinner during infectious cases at the club | Covid-19

The North Regional Health Administration (ARS) said on Saturday in a statement that Desportivo de Chaves had organized a friendly dinner with the brigade and the technical team “amid the contagiousness of confirmed confirmed cases” of covid-19.

“The local health authority learned that the brigade and its technical team participated in a friendly dinner, organized by Desportivo de Chaves, in the middle of the infectious period of confirmed confirmed cases”, underlines the note of the ARS do Norte, without specifying when to have dinner.

The statement said the information was collected at 6:34 pm Friday, a few minutes before the meeting of the first round of the League II, between Feirense and Desportivo de Chaves, in Santa Maria da Feira, which was postponed.

ARS do Norte explains that after coordination with local, regional and national health authorities, it was decided to “determine precautionary measures preventing the participation of this club in the football championship match”.

“This decision was communicated to the medical adviser of Desportivo de Chaves at 7 p.m. the same day,” he said.

ARS Norte assures us that “the health authorities will continue to monitor the evolution of this situation and develop the public health measures deemed necessary, in conjunction with the entities concerned”.

On September 10, the health authorities of the groupings of the Alto Tâmega and Barroso health centers learned of a positive case of covid-19 from a Desp player. Chaves, after which he “began the procedures inherent in public health intervention, recommended in the technical directives of the Directorate General of Health (DGS), as part of the intervention for the prevention and control of covid-19 ”, such as“ epidemiological investigation ”,“ Assessment of exposure risk ”and“ determination of necessary and appropriate public health measures ”.

After the completion of the pre-match test plan provided for in the joint DGS and FPF repository, three other confirmed cases of covid-19 were identified on Friday, of a player and two members of the technical team, giving “the start of procedures” described.

The health delegate of the Public Health Unit (USP) of Alto Tâmega e Barroso, Gustavo Martins-Coelho, explained that since Friday, the structure of the Trás-os-Montes emblem has been isolated “until that the risk assessment has been completed ”.

“Once this is completed, it will be determined how many elements of the structure will have to remain isolated and when new tests will be carried out on the covid-19”, he stressed, without anticipating a date for this decision.

Gustavo Martins-Coelho had explained Friday evening that after an initial risk assessment, after four positive cases of covid-19 in Desportivo de Chaves, released on Friday, it had been said that “there was no inconvenience” for the meeting was held in Santa Maria da Feira, but that “in the late afternoon” this entity received “new information”.

The Portuguese Professional Football League has argued that it is “imperative” to maintain the application of the guidance that a positive case does not, in itself, make collective isolation of teams mandatory, claiming that competition cannot not stop.

