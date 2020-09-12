EU delivers 30 tonnes of Portuguese and German aid to Beirut – Observer

The European Union delivered this Saturday 30 additional tons of emergency equipment to Lebanon, donated by the Portuguese cooperation agency and a German non-governmental organization, to help the country after the August explosions in the port of Beirut.

The shipment was offered by the Portuguese cooperation agency and the German non-governmental organization Orienthelfer, but the flights carrying the aid are organized and funded by the EU.

The equipment arrived today in the Lebanese capital on board the third humanitarian flight the EU is sending to the country, on which the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, also traveled, which thus began a visit official in Lebanon, the European Commission said in a statement. .

In Beirut, Lenarcic will meet with the appointed Lebanese Prime Minister, Mustafa Adib, and oversee EU relief efforts after the blasts that devastated the city.

The 30 tonnes of essential aid sent today by the European Union include ambulances, firefighting equipment, personal protective equipment, medicines and telecommunications equipment.

So far, the EU has donated a total of 54 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Lebanon to deal with the emergency.

On August 4, a series of explosions of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, unattended for six years in the port of Beirut, left 182 dead and more than 6,000 injured, in addition to completely devastating certain neighborhoods. of the Lebanese capital.

Lebanese President Michael Aoun estimated the damage caused by the appearance of the chemical compound, often used as a fertilizer, at $ 15 billion.