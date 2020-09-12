Protests in Minsk: police brutality against women and many arrests in Belarus – politics

In the Belarusian capital of Minsk, masked men in uniform used massive violence against peacefully demonstrating critics of the authoritarian head of state Alexander Lukashenko. During Saturday’s protests, in which thousands of women took part, there were more than 45 arrests, according to the Wesna Human Rights Center (Spring 96). There were also demonstrations in other cities.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) reiterated her concerns about developments in Belarus. “That’s where the commitment to democracy is literally trampled,” she said in her weekly video message. “Our heart beats with the peaceful protesters. The courage and determination with which they take to the streets for freedom and the rule of law is admirable. “

A young woman suffered a crack in the face after being beaten by a police officer in Minsk when she pulled the mask off the face of a uniformed man and the man hit him with full force. Lukashenko, known as “Europe’s last dictator”, had recently taken top positions in the security apparatus and called for tough action against unauthorized protests.

The demonstrations of his opponents are in principle not approved, only those of the supporters, who gathered in small numbers in the center at the Victory Column on Saturday. At the same time, Lukashenko’s opponents met in Freedom Square. The meeting was primarily aimed against the imprisonment of the opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova. “Give us back our Masha,” the women sang.

Masked security forces surrounded the women in Freedom Square, grabbed them hard, and put them in prison wagons. The women were completely peaceful, a reporter from the dpa news agency reported from the location of the event. Many women then managed to continue the protest march. The march later joined forces with other women until the crowd grew to thousands.

Lukashenko met with the National Security Council

Until now, the security forces have been largely reluctant to arrest women and especially men. That is why many protesters took part in the actions. Saturdays are traditionally characterized by women’s protests. But recently they too came to the attention of officials. The police had previously warned urgently against participation.

Women in particular protested in Minsk. Photo: imago images / ITAR-TASS

During the protests, Lukashenko met with the National Security Council. In view of NATO’s military exercises in neighboring Lithuania, according to state agency Belta, he said the Belarusian army should respond “appropriately” once the exercise was over. Many military forces had recently moved to the western border. In addition, Lukashenko had “brought part of the army to the highest combat readiness”.

Video recordings on the tut.by internet portal also showed women taking a camera from an officer with which he filmed the protests. They shouted “Uchodi” – “Get out!” A journalist was also taken along during her work to comment on the situation for television.

Fifth major meeting against Lukashenko

Svetlana Tichanowskaja, who considers herself the rightful winner of the presidential election on 9 August, condemned police brutality against women from exile in the EU. “I want to warn you that anyone who commits crimes against peaceful protesters and their people will be responsible for them,” said the 38-year-old. “You have the chance to side with the people and stop carrying out criminal orders.”

The democracy movement has called for the fifth mass rally against Lukashenko next Sunday. While thousands participate in the protests on Saturday, tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands are on the road on Sunday. This time, the Sunday demonstration has the motto “March of the Heroes”, which is also dedicated to the imprisoned Kolesnikowa. The 38-year-old is accused of attempting to illegally seize power. Your lawyer had called it absurd.

In the land between Russia and EU member Poland, protests have been going on every day since the presidential election more than a month ago. After more than 26 years in power, Lukashenko claims victory with more than 80 percent of the vote. However, the opposition considers Tichanovskaya to be the real winner. The choice is criticized internationally as grossly falsified. (dpa)