Rivalry between Thiem and Zverev reaches US Open final | Sneakers

For the first time in the century-old history of Grand Slam tournaments, a champion born in the 90s will be crowned. Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are the last two contenders and one of them will go down in the history of this US Open which, for the first time since 2014, will be crowned a rookie. Thiem can succeed Thomas Muster, the only Austrian to win a major, while Zverev can emulate Boris Becker, the last German to win the Grand Slam.

“There are no secrets between us because we have met on numerous occasions and also on special occasions we have a great rivalry,” said Thiem, who has won seven of the nine duels with the German, including the last three, in 2018, 2019 and this year. , in January, in the semifinals of the Australian Open, in four sets, after winning the last two of the tie-break. In addition to this ascendant, the 27-year-old Austrian has already participated in three Grand Slam finals: two at Roland Garros (2018 and 2019), defeated by Rafael Nadal in both, and in Australia, where he lost to Novak. Djokovic, only giving in in the fifth set. .

In the semi-final, Thiem (3rd in the world rankings) passed Daniil Medvedev (5th) without giving up a set, even if the Russian had the opportunity to at least extend the match. In the second and third sets, the Russian had an advantage and a set point. “It was a very high level meeting. It was probably the toughest match I won in three sets. This served to close the second and third sets, but luckily I played my best tennis in the last part of those sets, ”admitted Thiem, 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) and 7- 6 (7/6) winner 5).

Zverev (7th) added 36 unforced errors and five conceded breaks in the first two sets he caught up with Pablo Carreño Busta (27th), but for the first time on eight occasions, the 23-year-old German won a match after 0-2 in sets. “I looked at the marker and thought, ‘I’m in a Grand Slam semi-final, I’m losing 6-3, 6-2, in a game where I was supposed to be the favorite. needed to play better, to try something new. “Alright, I’ll just settle down and see how far I go.” In the end, it ended well, “said Zverev, happy to make his debut in the Grand Slam final.

Meanwhile, the titles of the male couples, the Brazilian Bruno Soares and the Croatian Mate Pavic, and those of the women, went to the German Laura Siegemund and the Russian Vera Zvonareva, 36 and a singles finalist for 10 years. – before being a mother in 2016.

