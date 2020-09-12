Alberto Manguel has not lost a library, he has won a magical city | Books

“During wedding ceremonies in Argentina, it is customary to say to the father of the bride:“ You are not going to lose a daughter, you are going to gain a son. ”Today I say to myself:“ You will not lose a library, you will gain a magical city. Thank you “. It was with these words that the Argentinean-Canadian writer and bibliophile Alberto Manguel ended his speech at the signing ceremony of the protocol for the granting and creation, in Lisbon, of the Center for the Study of the History of lecture (CEHL), which took place this Saturday afternoon. at the Salon du livre in the capital.

If nothing else was worth attending the ceremony for the donation agreement of the collection of 40,000 works from this library to the city of Lisbon, where Manguel will live and lead CEHL – which will have public access in the Palacio de Marqueses de Pombal, on Rua das Janelas Verdes – would have been worth it for the happy face of the 73-year-old writer and bibliophile. At the end of his speech, which he insisted on reading in Portuguese, he took out of a fabric bag, with the logo printed by his Portuguese publisher Tinta-da-China, the first two volumes of his library for hand over to the mayor. Municipal, Fernando Medina, with whom he signed the protocol. First, a handwritten Bible, on parchment, with illuminations (from the 13th century and bound later), wrapped in white paper; shortly after, a copy of the History of Arab-Spanish Literature, written by González Palencia, which belonged to Jorge Luis Borges: on one of the pages it has his signature and the date of 1934, and includes “ hand-written notes from Borges representing the summary or structure at the base of his story, “La Busca de Averroes” (The Search for the Averroes), first published in Sur magazine, June 1947, then included in El Aleph, 1949 ”.

The air of happiness passed then on the face of Medina, who could not help but glance, leafing through the book, this signature of Borges. The mayor said that it was the Portuguese publisher of Manguel, Bárbara Bulhosa, who first brought this idea to host his library in a “passionate way”, and that, as both had read the same book by Manguel ( Packing My Library – One Elegy and Ten Hikes) it has made it so far, with the help of Culture Advisor Catarina Vaz Pinto and her team. Medina also confided that, during the first conversation he had with Alberto Manguel, the writer told him that he would like, after the donation, to have permanent access to the books, at all times. “Is it possible?” He asked. The mayor of Lisbon then realized that “the creator would always be inseparable from his work”. She imagined him at night, walking among the 700 yards of shelves, and replied that he was. But I told her that “it should be more than full access to books”, “it should be the direction of a center for the study of reading and the incredible worlds that she can open”. They then realized that Alberto would come to live in Lisbon, where he arrived this week.

The writer was “proud and happy” to donate his library to Lisbon. “A city which, in this era of universal madness, even though it knows that no place on earth is a perfect utopia, has in a way become a haven of civilized dialogue and dignity of the resistance,” said the author of A History of Reading. CEHL will have a team of three to five people, in addition to an executive director and Manguel himself as director. The Chamber will also “secure the necessary financial resources and bear all running costs”, including “the installation of the material” and “the transport of the books from Montreal to Lisbon”, in addition to the “respective cataloging, furniture and appropriate technology “. It will also take charge of “its maintenance, including human resources, the acquisition of new literary works, the organization of events and other activities such as conferences, seminars, exhibitions, literary residencies and respective dissemination”, we read. in the protocol signed this Saturday, in front of the Carlos Lopes pavilion, at the Lisbon Book Fair.

The ceremony was attended by the president of the president of the Foundation José Saramago, Pilar del Río, the poet Nuno Júdice, the president of the Casa da América Latina, Manuela Júdice, the writer Rui Cardoso Martins, the poet Pedro Mexia, the editor Manuel Alberto Valente, curator Teresa Calçada, as well as Francisco Louçã and writer Afonso Reis Cabral.

