75-year-old woman detained by the PJ for suspected forest fire | Forest fires

A 75-year-old woman was arrested by the judicial police (PJ) for having committed a crime of wildfire in the municipality of Cantanhede, which occurred on Friday.

According to a press release from the PJ, the suspicion, reformed, “using a lighter to light the stove and a piece of white lighter, set fire in a forest area populated by maritime pines and shrubs” in a parish of this municipality , ending for being detained the same day.

“The suspect’s action endangered the physical integrity and the life of people, houses and forest spots, which would have been more serious if it had not been for the rapid intervention of the firefighters and air, ”PJ adds.

The detainee was present during the first judicial interrogation and the coercive measure in preventive detention was applied.

The arrest was carried out by the PJ, through the Directorate of the Center, with the collaboration of the Republican National Guard of Cantanhede and the Working Group for the Reduction of Fires in Rural Areas of the Center.

