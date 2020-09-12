Nine districts on red alert on Sunday due to fire risk | Fires

On Sunday, civil protection decided to put the districts of Beja, Castelo Branco, Évora, Faro, Guarda, Leiria, Portalegre, Setúbal and Santarém on special red alert due to the high risk of fire.

The districts of Beja and Faro were already on Saturday in a state of special alert of red level (the most serious of a quarter scale) and which is intended for the maximum level of preparation of all civil protection agents and the device to fight fires.

Temperatures above 30 degrees in most of the country. Alentejo and Ribatejo can reach 40 degrees

In a statement, the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC) said that these nine districts will be on red alert between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Sunday due to “the persistence of hot and dry weather with worsening signs. of rural fire risk to very strong and maximum over a large part of the national territory ”.

According to ANEPC, the districts of Aveiro, Braga, Bragança, Coimbra, Lisbon, Porto, Viana do Castelo, Vila Real and Viseu will remain on special orange level alert.

Mainland Portugal is on alert due to the risk of forest fires until 11.59 p.m. Sunday.

During this period, fires and fires as well as the use of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited, and access, movement and permanence in forest areas “previously defined in the municipal forest defense plans are forbidden. against fires ”, as well as the prohibition of hunting and carrying out work in forest areas with any type of machinery.

Fires: around a hundred municipalities in 14 neighborhoods at maximum risk

The alert situation also involves strengthening the operational availability of resources and agents participating in rural fire prevention and control operations and the activation of coordination structures, both at the national level and in the districts where it is located. apply this statement.

At the same time, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a note warning against the “persistence of hot and dry weather”, due to “the influence of a mass of air from North Africa, with an impact on the risk of fire, which will be increased to the maximum ”.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The maximum temperature will remain high (between 30 and 38 ° C), with a yellow hot weather warning being issued for 11 districts, and in many places the minimum temperature will vary between 20 and 23 ° C, “that is, that is, tropical nights are expected, ”IPMA said.

The wind will intensify in the south and the highlands overnight from Saturday to Sunday, with gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour, he added.

In addition, the sky will present periods of greater cloudiness, especially from Sunday, anticipating a change in the weather situation which will cause precipitation on Monday and a drop in temperature.

continue reading