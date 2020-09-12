Migrants from the oil tanker “Maersk Etienne” authorized to disembark in Italy – Observer

The 25 migrants collected at sea and stranded aboard the oil tanker “Maersk Etienne” obtained permission on Saturday to disembark in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo, after being transferred to a ship of an Italian non-governmental organization.

After 40 days of waiting, the Italian authorities “indicated Pozzallo as the port of disembarkation for health reasons for the 25 people still on board the ship, putting an end to their nightmare,” the organization said in a statement.

From Friday to Saturday evening, two of the immigrants – initially 27 in total – a pregnant woman and her husband, had already been transferred by the Italian authorities to the mainland.

The refugee odyssey began on August 4, when the tanker rescued them from the sea at the request of the Maltese authorities. But no government had so far authorized its disembarkation for reception and the Danish-flagged vessel was stranded at sea, in Maltese waters.

The case had previously been reported by Amnesty International, which reported that “three people jumped into the water” and were rescued again.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Chamber of Shipping had called for pressure on the disembarkation, accusing European governments of violating international law.