The crappy labor society | Opinion

There are jobs that nobody likes, hard, poorly paid, unrecognized, but that someone has to do because they are essential to collective life. And there are some who are well paid, with benefits, socially valued, but who contribute little to the common good, and those who carry them out are often aware that they are superfluous. These are “shit jobs”, according to the provocative definition of David Graeber, the professor, anthropologist, essayist and activist, who died a few days ago.

Over the past few months, it had taken place in interviews and the book Jobs of shit: a theory (2018), from a 2013 essay where he deconstructed the idealization that Western societies make of work, did the subject of renewed interest, in the discussion around a guaranteed minimum income or shorter working hours, but it was the pandemic that revealed that some of his theories may be called into question. Containment has shown that certain activities are essential to our lives (productive jobs that involve manufacturing, transportation, delivery, repair or maintenance, as well as caregivers, healthcare professionals, etc.) and others were vital in making us feel alive (culture, arts, humanities, education, communication). At stake, for Graeber, are the intermediary activities, many of which are administration or supervision, which will have grown exponentially over the last decades, without a logical reason being seen – administrative, managers of investment funds, shareholders, consultants, speculators, investment agents. justice, legal advice, financial services, telemarketing, business law or human resources.

In the book, after asking hundreds of professionals about the degree of satisfaction, the contribution to the common good or the way in which they occupied the time, it is in these areas that he found more paradoxes, ending up discussing the existence and social and psychological damage of meaningless jobs. Some expressed dissatisfaction with their work, arguing that what they received was their only motivation, with many cases, for example, of frustrating giving up the teaching career to fill out reports that no one reads, in any organization. Many said what they were doing was pointless. And others assumed they were spending their time trying to show off the service, even though they were aware of its uselessness.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The result is that professionals in other activities (in education, research, health) waste precious time with bureaucracy because at the intermediate levels there are those who have to justify their profession. Why is that? It’s not just supply and demand. There are economic and political motivations, of the order of systemic complexity, but also moral ones. The idealization of work, as a value in itself, of production and consumption. The idea that job creation is synonymous with prosperity. In contrast, many productive jobs have been automated, but instead of a reduction in working time, there has been an increase in administrative jobs in the broad sense. And there are also control mechanisms. Divide and conquer. Creating jobs that identify with the views and values ​​of the ruling class, while fostering resentment against those with jobs of undeniable social value – isn’t that what you see when there is demonstrations by nurses or teachers?

And here we are. The more useful the work, the less it is paid, the teaching of detention seems, according to Graeber, with a few exceptions, like doctors. The policies which have made life and employment more difficult for so many have simultaneously produced a series of unimportant activities with benefits for many others. Before he died, he warned that the world had learned nothing from the 2008 crisis, not being able to understand which jobs are systemically most important and which ones are not. are not. And now?

continue reading