Boris Johnson at Neverland – Observer

After months of being out of the spotlight due to the effects and response to the coronavirus, Brexit is back. And for the worst reasons. Minister Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, finally admitted to Parliament after days of speculation and a resignation from the PMO on Wednesday that the UK may come to violate certain aspects “Specific” and “limited” compared to the exit agreement that was signed with the European Union. But perhaps more astonishing is that on the same day, with Michel Barnier in London to try to negotiate the last remaining points to reach a trade deal, namely state subsidies, the UK said that it would follow the rules from January 2021. much more permissive than EU state aid rules.

The first decision is, while risky, understandable to some extent. The UK government intends to eliminate the newly created bureaucracy for trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK and unilaterally decide which UK goods would be subject to EU tariffs in Northern Ireland , unlike the treaty signed at the end of last year. The particular situation of Northern Ireland has always been a point of contention. On the one hand, a significant change in the free movement of goods and people across the border with Ireland risks jeopardizing the Good Friday agreement that ended decades of violence. On the other hand, the United Kingdom has always argued that it would not allow interference in its territorial integrity and with this measure aims to affirm this principle in practice even if it risks greater social discontent and even, in the extreme, violence in Northern Ireland.

The announcement on state aid is more difficult to understand. With this decision, the government seems to be denying the tradition of economic liberalism of the past forty years. Most importantly, it is doubtful whether state aid limitations are important to the UK government when European Commission data shows that between 2000 and 2018 in the UK they only amounted to 0.2% of GDP. , the second lowest rate in the EU, representing a third of the rate in France and less than a quarter of the rate in Germany.

The UK government’s withdrawal from an international treaty and the apparent rush to torpedo ongoing negotiations could indicate a negotiating tactic, given the successful negotiation of the UK-Japan trade deal announced on Friday.

But it’s also a sign that he is in fact available (and maybe even willing) to reach the end of the year without any trade deal with the EU, not even the most basic, which would be elimination. tariffs. If so, that’s a huge kick in the foot. First, because the withdrawal of an international treaty on Irish women could jeopardize future trade agreements, especially in areas where the Irish-born community is influential. Look at the paradigmatic case in the United States, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hastily announced that the United States would not sign a deal if the Irish question is not resolved. In any case, a deal between the United States and the United Kingdom will always be conditioned by the increasing withdrawal of the United States from international affairs, a trend that would continue even with a Biden presidency. Also, it seems silly to negotiate deals with remote areas which necessarily means higher trading costs, leaving behind one of the biggest markets in the world where the UK already has a considerable market share.

But the UK’s position is also curious as it goes against a long tradition of greater freedom in UK international trade policy, especially the Conservative Party. The very history of European integration has been decisively marked by the intervention of Margaret Thatcher, when in 1988 at the College of Europe in Bruges, she advocated a better application of the rules of the Treaty of Rome that would allow the completion of the single market by 1992.

During the last elections, under the slogan “Get Brexit Done”, the current British Prime Minister correctly interpreted the will of the majority to finally go towards a normalization of relations with the EU after years of fruitless negotiations. But the sacrifices of international reputation, the cost of a possible no-deal exit and the apparent ax of Tory lore could put too heavy a bill on Boris Johnson and the Tory Party in years to come.