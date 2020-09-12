Aldi supermarkets to create 1,500 charging stations – Observe

The strategy of the German supermarket chain Aldi appears to be in line with what many supermarket chains are offering their Portuguese customers, which is to offer the possibility of recharging the batteries of electric cars while drivers stock up on products in stores. . Aldi, which already has 100 charging stations in Germany, has now announced an investment in 1,500 additional units designed to power customers’ cars.

The investment was announced in the presence of the German Minister of Transport, Andreas Scheuer, and only concerns stores located in Germany. Instead of starting stations with reduced power, between 20 and 50 kW, the new ones will provide powers of up to 150 kW, allowing most vehicles to be recharged to 100% of their capacity in around 30 minutes.

In Portugal, Aldi is clearly behind in this area, unlike what is happening with its competitor Lidl. This supermarket chain, also German, has 258 stores in Portugal where a series of fast charging stations is being set up, which will be strengthened by February 2021, to offer a total of 41 charging points for electric vehicles.