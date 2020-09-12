Olympiacos win AEK Athens and win Greece Cup – Observer

Olympiacos beat AEK Athens 1-0 today in the Greek Soccer Cup final, with Portugal coached Pedro Martins winning the trophy, in a match in which six Portuguese players played.

Serbian Lazar Randjelovic took advantage of a deep pass from Guinean Mady Câmara to score the only goal of the match, with a cross shot already in the AEK zone of Athens.

In the second half, at 56, the Moroccan Al Arabi spoiled a penalty for Olympiacos, allowing the defense of the opposing goalkeeper, Panagiotis Tsintotas, but the cup no longer escaped alongside Pedro Martins.

As for AEK Athens, defender Hélder Lopes, midfielder André Simões (replaced at 80 minutes) and striker Nélson Oliveira, with defender Paulinho, ex-Desportivo de Chaves, will take the field at 62 years old.

For Olympiacos, who joined the Hellenic Cup for the championship won in this atypical season, marked by the covid-19 pandemic, midfielder Cafú and defender Rúben Semedo played, both thrown into play in the second half .

The match was played without an audience at the Panthessaliko stadium in Volos, after being delayed twice, first for security reasons and then because of Olympiacos players infected with the new coronavirus.

“We are very happy for another title. Winning the ‘double’ is always special, ”the coach said in statements reproduced by his press office after the 1-0 victory over AEK Athens.

Pedro Martins stressed that this latest achievement comes at a time that marks the conclusion of a “season of excellence”, but also the start of the new season in which he wishes to see Olympiacos even stronger, considering that this victory “Will further increase rates. confidence of the whole group ”.

The Portuguese coach also ensured that the team where goalkeeper José Sá (withdrawn from the final due to injury), Rúben Semedo and Cafú (who started the match today, but who was launched in the second half) , will continue to work with the same “commitment and motivation”, after the “double”.

“Past victories are a source of great pride, but we are always focused on the next victory we want to achieve,” he concluded.