Granada and Osasuna triumph from day one | Soccer

In a Spanish league which started without the title contenders (Real, Barcelona, ​​Atlético and Sevilla will have more pre-season days to be in European competitions), the first winners were Granada and Osasuna, who have triumphed over Athletic Bilbao, respectively. and Cadiz for the same result (2-0).

Playing at home, Granada, with Portugal’s Domingos Duarte and Rui Silva in the “eleven”, relied on goals from Yangel Herrera and Luis Milla to beat their Basque visitor, while Osasuna had a goal from former FC Porto Adrián López and another from Ruben Garcia to defeat Cadiz, who is back in the Spanish league after a 15-year absence.

In the first match of the first day, Eibar and Celta de Vigo were left with a goalless draw.

continue reading