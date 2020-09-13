South African Coetzee new leader in Vilamoura | Golf

In golf tournaments, the third and penultimate day is known as moving day. This means that, among the finalists for the weekend, whoever wants to finish between the places up there will have to make a splash to position themselves. Yesterday, the three Portuguese who passed the cup at the 14th Portugal Masters, proof of the European Tour of one million euros which takes place at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, did not succeed.

Of course, with a good performance to close this Sunday, Ricardo Melo Gouveia, Ricardo Santos and Tomás Bessa can still make significant jumps in a compact ranking, in which the top 11, with South African George Coetzee in the lead, are separated. by four. blows.

Very good, all the same, Melo Gouveia (5th in 2017 and 7th in 2018), having recorded an increase of 16 places by registering his second 69 moves today (2 under Par) of the test, by means of a 72 (+1), for a total of 210 (-3).

The Olympic athlete thus became the best Portuguese in the competition, but it should also be noted that, as he left earlier in the day, he only started to catch the strongest wind in the last two holes, while Santos and Bessa were over half of the leeward returns.

Eight strokes separate him from the new leader, Coetzee, who adds 202 (66-70-66). The French Julien Guerrier, former commander, is now 2nd, with 203 (62-66-75), as much as the Japanese Masahiro (67-71-65). English Laurie Canter (64-72-68) and Swedish Niclas Lemke (70-69-65) are 4th, with 204 (-9).

Lemke, Masahiro and American John Catlin, who won the Andalusia Masters last Sunday, all 65, were the best of the day. The best result (61) of this edition, on the other hand, still belongs to the Englishman Liam Johsnton, who is in the trio of 6th with 205 (-8).

“Since I got here the first time, I have enjoyed playing on this field,” said Coetzee. “I think the strategy is quite simple. There is no need to think too much and just play the course as it was designed for it. I have been very lucky in this area over the years.

The 34-year-old South African is in good shape. In fact, last Sunday he won a Sunshine Tour tournament in his home country and today he ended up with an eagle-birdie, almost making an albatross at hole 17.

With Ricardo Santos – the best Portuguese in the world ranking – Melo Gouveia is reversed, that is to say, he goes from 40th to 56th, when he records his first result over Par, with 72 (+1). He had made 69-71 in the first two days and now has a total of 212 (-1).

The national professional champion Tomás Bessa, who was the best Portuguese in the first and second days and the only one with two laps below par (68-70), today made 75 (+4), dropping from 26th to the 65th. º tied with the Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal, among the 70 finalists (there were 132 players at the start).

The headliner, the Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, started the decisive day in the 12th, with 207 (68-71-68).

