Letters to the Director | Opinion

Cacela the beauty

In the latest edition of the Fugas supplement, a reader of PÚBLICO praises – and rightly so – the charms of the village of Cacela Velha in the Algarve. However, the natural and cultural heritage of this absolutely unique place on our coast is in serious danger of disappearing. The artificial opening of a bar in 2010 allowed seawater to penetrate and destroy the fragile lagoon ecosystem. The strong currents generated in the meantime threaten the base of a cliff which supports two very important buildings of the local architectural ensemble: the mother church and the fortress. During the bathing season, the influx of tourists overwhelms natural spaces, through excessive trampling and unregulated dumping of waste. As if all this were not serious enough, the traditional rainfed crops of the surrounding region – olive trees, almond trees, carob trees and fig trees – have been replaced by intensive avocado cultivation, contributing to the gradual decharacterization of a rural landscape. which marks the place since the beginning of its colonization, more than two thousand years ago. The public authorities cannot remain indifferent to these problems. It is urgent to save Cacela Velha.

Mário Cerqueira, Aveiro

Nostalgia for the far right

It is with this same title that I wrote in the DN, many years ago, a text of political analysis, in which he said that our extreme right, nostalgic for the old regime, was looking for a leader, since she had no shelter in the CDS, with domes too moderate to accommodate her, and in the PSD, obviously, neither. This leader was eventually found and his name is André Ventura. I think, however, that Chega, Ventura’s party, should be banned, because the 1976 Constitution clearly prohibits fascist ideology. (…) Chega’s defense against racism and xenophobia – it suffices to refer to his position in relation to the Roma – clearly associates him with fascist ideology, the one which is prohibited by our Constitution. By calling the gypsy candidate Ana Gomes, Ventura and Chega are really ready. (…)

Simões Ilharco, Lisbon

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Opinions for many

We are witnessing a flood of generalist opinions about the intentions and motives of the alleged teachers. What is not perceived is based on the testimonies of such deductions: surveys, “statistics”, separate statements, union ideas, Facebook? Have you conducted surveys of some 130,000 teachers? Have you done a statistical study on a specific topic? What percentage of all teachers are individual ideas? Are unions the spokespersons for all teachers? (…) It will not be abusive to publish and expose opinions charged with beliefs without however having a solid and serious recourse to a complete and substantial collection of the generalized opinion of the teachers, instead of making the mistake of making generalist deductions without this basis?

Luís Filipe Rodrigues, Santo Tirso

continue reading