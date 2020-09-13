Local elections in Russia take place under Navalny’s shadow | Russia

Sunday’s regional elections take place a few months after the referendum that allows Putin to stay in power for another 16 years LUSA / MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL

Sunday’s regional elections in Russia are overshadowed by the poisoning of main opposition figure Alexei Navalny last month. For the Kremlin, this is the first barometer of national sentiment after the constitutional referendum which extended President Vladimir Putin’s stay at the head of state.

continue reading