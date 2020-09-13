Vicente, an impossible portrait | Vicente Jorge Silva (1945-2020)

It was the beginning of the sixties of the twentieth century, Vicente Jorge Silva was about 17 years old and lived in Paris in an economically precarious situation. It was his third stop after leaving the island of Madeira. First Lisbon, then London and finally the trip to the city where Maria Lamas and António José Saraiva lived. It would be a brief but remarkable stay for the boy who left Funchal after being nearly kicked out of the high school where he studied, after being called to the PIDE, allegedly for inciting conspiracy activities against the Salazar regime. Between hard work in a glue factory and visits arm in arm with Maria Lamas, then over 60 years old, on Boulevard Saint-Michel, Vicente came up with a plan, with another Madeiran friend, the painter Ara Gouveia: a conspiracy to make Madeira a free territory and, from there, creates means to overthrow the dictatorship in Portugal. It was not a plan of disruption, he said years later, but a genesis of freedom.

