Do you intend Ryanair to be alone in aviation in Portugal? | Opinion

The current pandemic is bringing the world to the brink with dramatic economic and social consequences. Aviation is going through the most serious crisis in its history, with growing uncertainty about its future. Summer has brought hope, but it is unanimous that a serious recovery will not occur until the pandemic is stopped.

Faced with an aviation disaster, requests for support were reiterated to ensure its survival. A4E (Airlines for Europe), which brings together the main European companies – “traditional” or low-cost -, took the initiative, counting on the receptiveness of many governments and of the European Union itself.

The UK was also open to the diligence of Airlines UK, which brings together companies operating in that country. In this context, Ryanair, which now complains about the support of European countries to national companies, has already benefited from a loan of 600 million pounds for months. Anticipating possible criticism, he defended that “your support is the most transparent” (?). Now Eddie Wilson, its CEO, claims in the Expresso newspaper that the Portuguese government’s support for TAP is a “mistake” and a “scandal”, in addition to a “shame” for the European Commission, referring to its complaint European Court of Justice against companies such as Lufthansa, Air France, SAS or TAP.

To complaints across Europe regarding Ryanair’s non-compliance with national or European agreements and legislation concerning the rules of work and remuneration of its crew, Eddie Wilson answered questions on this subject with a question: ” Portuguese don’t have a calculator? ” Of course they do. For example, to add the profits of Ryanair, although a master account is sufficient. In the last five years alone, they have reached the obscene figure of 5,900 million euros, a substantial part of which is due to subsidies received across Europe from governments and regions, tourist agencies and airports. We do not know what part corresponds to the subsidies received, because the opacity is total.

Ryanair’s thesis, which aims to gain the support of all the governments in which it operates, is that this is a scandal. In fact, the UK’s financial backing is already somewhat strained, despite knowing that the Irish company’s operating network is located just outside of London. The normal thing would be to rely, exclusively, on the support of the country where it has its tax base: Ireland. Such a thesis is totally pilgrim and reminds only those who are addicted to dependence on subsidies.

It is scandalous that Ryanair does not respect the rights of its passengers in Europe, accumulating complaints in the courts. Scandalous is the fact that, according to the Italian authorities, it does not respect the rules related to the fight against the pandemic, threatening to suspend its activity in the country. It is a shame to use unacceptable coercive methods against their workers in terms of wages, working conditions and employment. Scandal announces “wild cuts” in its activity in Portugal.

TAP, one of Europe’s oldest airlines, was caught by the pandemic as it was supposed to start celebrating its 75th birthday. Although its recent privatization has not yet been consolidated, the pandemic has brought about a change in all plans. According to public reports, the position of the private parties would then be negotiated with Lufthansa, an agreement which, for obvious reasons, failed. This was followed by the announcement that individuals would not be able to follow the capital increase, ultimately negotiating with the government their position in TAP, with only the group led by Humberto Pedrosa remaining in the capital. The Portuguese state therefore faces an enormous challenge.

Preferring the public or private model, the truth is that the years following nationalization were not happy due to the party’s notorious influence in the management of the company, a situation that lasted until 2000 , with the entry of Fernando Pinto and his professional team.

The interest of TAP for Portugal is now evident for the economy – tourism, in particular – for the autonomous regions, for the diaspora and for the creation of jobs, direct and indirect. I remember the chaos that followed the bankruptcy of Swissair and Sabena and the damage to the respective countries, a situation which only normalized with the creation of new national companies.

Of course, TAP must justify the support of the State and the Portuguese. However, it is important to remember that our market is insufficient to guarantee the necessary dimension, and it is essential to strengthen our presence in international markets through a large network of destinations and frequencies, which was possible with the creation of the “Hub” benefiting from the advantages of the situation. from Portugal.

It is scandalous that in 75 years of life, TAP has had only one woman in its management. Isn’t it time to give women a role in tune with current realities?

In evaluating all the information disclosed by the media on TAP’s current situation, I advance the following considerations:

– The normal chain of command needs to be restored urgently with a full board, putting an end to patches and confusion, otherwise the situation will deteriorate beyond repair. Aviation is a very specific and complex activity that takes place in a highly competitive global environment, requiring management to be made up of professionals with proven experience in the sector;

TAP as it is and not as we think

– the activity of the management, obeying the strategic plan and respecting the general directives of the shareholder and of the own control bodies, must be carried out in complete independence and autonomy;

– While it is true that there is no uniformity within government in the conduct of the current TAP process, the necessary steps must be taken to have this resolved, as this situation leads to serious damage to the national enterprise;

– in the preparation of the restructuring plan, it is necessary to fill the gaps and the technical shortcomings of the announced team. To collaborate in this new phase of TAP’s life, with what arguments does it make sense to maintain BCG, which served the objectives of private shareholders in the previous phase?

– In recent years, TAP has undergone many changes in structure and personnel, with exits and entries, and the secondment of many personnel with extensive experience in the activity is notorious. It is urgent to normalize the situation, to regain levels of relationship and internal confidence, by valuing competence and experience;

– proximity and dialogue with commercial partners must be strengthened, in particular on the national market. It is true that the role of TAP in the national context is often confused, requiring it to assume responsibilities that belong to the state. TAP is “just” (which is a lot) an irreplaceable business partner who, like all businesses, must deliver positive results. With goodwill and dialogue, everyone wins.

PS 2: Ryanair shoots in all directions including SATA in the firing lot. Isn’t it time for the regional government of the Azores to ask whether these Irish people deserve the support they have received in the region? Is it not also appropriate, now that the State is strengthening its role in TAP, that the Government of the Republic promotes a true partnership between national companies, with advantages and synergies for all?

