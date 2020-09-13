From “Watergate” to Trump, journalism in crisis | the Chronicle

For a corpse, as so many others have already sealed their fate, journalism still strikes in a wonderfully salutary manner. This week, reporter Bob Woodward, broke a new controversy, this time with him as bad from the gang. Nearly half a century ago, Woodward and Carl Bernstein, two Washington Post reporters, overthrew President Richard Nixon. It was no small feat. With the Watergate affair, denounced by this newspaper and the successive investigations of these two journalists, Nixon was forced to resign from his functions becoming the first and so far the only American president to do so. In 1972, he won the Electoral College with a vote that a Belarusian dictator would envy: 97%. And two years later, Nixon resigned because of two reporters.

