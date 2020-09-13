The uncertainty of the correct answers | the Chronicle

A few years ago, I don’t remember when, I came across it during a book fair in Lisbon. It was an Italian edition, it was sold second-hand, it already had a certain roughness in the pages, and a graphics from 1964, which gave it an even more traveled and dreamy aspect. I bought it. It is called Il libro degli errori, the book of errors, in Portuguese, and is written by the Italian writer and educator Gianni Rodari.

From time to time I flip through it to read, for example, the poem about the day the water (acqua, in the original) lost q. The letter has disappeared from the word and it is a shame: with water like this it is no longer possible to navigate, wash clothes or spin the wheels of the mills. It’s not even drinkable, it’s dry water. You have to warn the mayor, the president, otherwise it is easier to correct the error.

Gianni Rodari, who won the Hans Christian Andersen Prize in 1970, has a whole poetic and philosophical universe around the error in other books he has written. In La Grammaire de la fantaisie, where he presents us, among other story creation techniques, the fantastic pair (the meeting between two strange words, such as, for example, dog and wardrobe), also writes about creative error, arguing that “the spelling mistake, if carefully considered, can lead to all kinds of funny and informative stories” and also that “with a lapse of time a story can be born”.

The author was more concerned with the mistakes of the world than with spelling mistakes. “The errors are not in words, but in things; you have to correct the dictations, but above all you have to correct the world, ”he said.

It’s not just the pedagogy that’s here. It is also a vision of the world. A view of the mistake, the failure or failure, the flaw, the deviation from the norm and the creative process. It was Gianni Rodari who also observed: “Mistakes are necessary, as useful as bread and, often, beautiful: for example, the Tower of Pisa.

Mistake is part of us, but in a world that overestimates success, we tend, if possible, to sweep it under the rug, to pretend it hasn’t happened, to disguise it more than correct it, even less to give it, in certain situations, such as in childhood, the creative white space that Gianni Rodari gave it. There were times when the spelling mistakes were sorted out, underlined in red; today, and among adults, stumbles, mistakes and failures can even be exalted, but only when they illustrate successful stories. Without this happy ending, they lose their shine.

There are countless motivational speeches that quote Samuel Beckett’s famous line about trying again and failing better (which is absurd at best, to do the author justice), but still like a way to achieve the promised success. , to end the story with such a happy ending. While this is apparently a talk that values ​​stumbling as a form of learning, another layer needs to be added to the story: and that is that not everyone has this happy ending. Sometimes they don’t even finish.

The meaning is more or less the same as teaching children to paint correctly on A4 sheet and asking them, years later, to think, also to use another expression already worn out, outside the box.

From time to time, I remember errors and corrections, advances that can look like setbacks, of the road, sometimes with zigzags that are known and created, when I look through social networks, when I listen to little daily conversations, and even when I betray myself in my own head. The pandemic has raised fears. Every other day I hear someone, and I have certainly repeated something like that, disappointed in science, because one day one thing is said, another day another. Thus, forgetting that science is made of that too, of doubt, of attempt. And failure itself. And it’s made up of other ingredients that are scarce these days: time and even patience.

It takes time to arrive at the right answer and it takes patience, perseverance, to wait for this answer. Even more: before the right answer comes the right question and, often, before the right question comes the wrong question. And asking questions takes the imagination. Sometimes the answer is reached, other times not, although we live in this search, in this inexhaustible search. But, on several occasions, there is no success, there is, as in a ready-to-wear, the final answer, undeniable and immutable. Before the answer was certain, she certainly had her uncertainties.

