Voters in Chaves today decide to reopen traffic on the Roman bridge in a referendum | keys

The voters of Chaves will decide this Sunday, during a local referendum, to reopen the circulation of the Roman bridge, pedestrian since 2008, during a vote conditioned by the covid-19 pandemic and which requires protective measures.

The local referendum in Chaves, in the district of Vila Real, on the reopening of automobile traffic on the Roman bridge, classified as a national monument, has only one answer to the question “yes” or “no”, namely: “Are you agreement with the reopening of the Chaves bridge to the transit of light motor vehicles, in one direction? “.

The number of voters in Chaves commune who can vote, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., is 43,480, a source from the National Election Commission (CNE) told Lusa.

This electoral act is the first to intervene during the covid-19 pandemic, which prompted the publication of preventive measures on the official website of the Ministry of Internal Administration (MAI).

In addition to wearing a mask and maintaining a distance of two meters while waiting for the voter to vote, hand disinfection at the entrance to the polling station and at the exit, as well as the use of the pen itself , is mentioned.

The CNE explained to Lusa that “most of the measures to be taken” this Sunday “are those which are in the process of being adopted for most situations” and “according to the reflection that has been made with the entities involved in the process. referendum and health ”.

The “ventilation of the polling stations”, the “regular disinfection of equipment” and, “as far as possible, separate circulation circuits for entry and exit”, are other measures to be adopted this Sunday in Chaves .

The proposal to hold the referendum in Chaves, presented by the executive headed by Nuno Vaz and approved at a chamber meeting on June 22, was also approved by the Municipal Assembly of Chaves and validated by the Constitutional Court.

The mayor of Chaves told Lusa news agency that the pledge to hold the referendum was made during the 2017 election campaign and that he would not comment on his intention to vote – “not to influence any of the decisions ”- and called for participation. of citizens across the county.

