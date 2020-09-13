Thank you, Portugal | Megaphone | PUBLIC

I look at the car’s odometer and see a well-composed number: almost 4000 kilometers driven. I don’t make the road my job, nor have I been to and from Brussels. In fact, I have not left this little rectangle that I call home.

This year, like so many other Portuguese, I exchanged my passport for national tolls and a month later I can safely say: thank you, Portugal.

This summer, it was the Portuguese who filled the country with motorhomes

This summer’s story began in the Ribatejo region, where I returned to the 12th century to (re) see the Convento de Cristo, a monument that is now a World Heritage Site. I have traveled there for centuries, among the minute details of Manueline windows and symmetrical gardens. In this space, history and art coexist.

After a historical-cultural start, I descend about 100 meters underground to discover one of the seven natural wonders of Portugal: the caves of Mira de Aire, which, with a (known) extension of 11 kilometers, are the largest in the country. What began with the occasional discovery of certain inhabitants of the village, who found themselves there in search of water, has since (1947) become an authentic geometric frame of stalactites, impressive by their size. I have found that they only grew an inch each century.

I continue towards Serra da Lousã, where the green takes over the topography of the region. The curves and curves of most of these roads fight off the most sensitive stomachs (don’t get rid of this one!), But the environment is the big reward. And if the mountain is already abundant in green, it does not stop there. The already known schist villages are proof that the past and the present can live in a temporal symbiosis. Small groups of crystalline rock houses make up the various villages – some more authentic, others already more supported by tourism. Anyway, it’s from here that, on this trip, the soles of my sneakers swap the gym for nature – whether in the dirt, the forest, the road, or the stairs: inter-village walks, dives in the Candal waterfall, buried on “floor -1” of the forest, a kayak trip along the Zêzere river (which faced the mountain with so much greenery that it reflected) and a final test: it seems that the mountain is not only to be seen, but also to be challenged, this time with a 35-meter abseiling descent, which gave rise to the discovery of small lagoons and streams, increasing jumps of rocks and waterfalls scattered along the route.

It was time to keep climbing, now stopping in Arouca to visit the famous Passadiços de Paiva, which already have a price range. It takes about nine kilometers on one side and the same to return (although it is not mandatory to return on foot), always with an imposing neighboring landscape: the Paiva river and the valley that surrounds it. This river was, at a time not too distant, the least polluted river in Europe. It’s no more. While almost always straight, there is a brave staircase at one end, which on a day when temperatures were warning of a fire, was still a test of breathing capacity. The day ends and I confirm: water, like walking, has the capacity to calm thoughts.

The summer of our discontent

The landscape changes again. For the wine-growing lands, the Douro is not a discovery on this trip, since I have a coast here. Rather, it is corroboration that the vineyards that surround us elevate our country to its geographic richness and its quality of wine. May it always last like this, and that with a glass of wine we continue to toast the will to live.

A self-respecting summer therefore still requires the taste of salt and grains of sand scattered throughout the house. With this certainty in mind, I go through the West, where the characteristic clouds of morning and evening do not detract from the serenity of Areia Branca Square.

But I want more, because of the dives we never have enough. Heading south and the long, straight beach landscape gives way to the rocky beaches of the Algarve. Geography is changing, but the dives are still there. Now with more struggle, because the sea here likes to remind us who is at the helm. It is also here that I recover a childhood memory, that of the Berlin balloon (without cream!), Which once consumed so many snacks between dives (of course!), Card games and even football.

It’s time to head north again. Yes, it is true that the route is not optimized, but the lightness of the holidays brings lightness of mind and, with that, the moments of ascent and descent are only occasions to talk, to sleep. , to wander.

The summer that says goodbye slowly

The next few days continue to be natural, now for Gerês. The soles of the sneakers had managed to rest while those of the slippers took over on beach days. But it was time to get back on the pitch. From there I do another handful of dives, swapping salty for sweet and with a little more chicken skin than in the south. that defines. There are those who come in and go out, but there are also those who are still there: about 80 inhabitants, explains the lady, who owns a small shop of local products, such as homemade jams. All services are far from this village and emigration has left an older population behind. Back in the car, on the last passage through the narrow stone streets, I wish another lady a good afternoon sitting at the door, wrinkles in the wrinkles, black clothes, a cane in her hand. How many shouldn’t she see leaving at the end of a day of sightseeing? A lot, certainly, at least in this summer season.

In this saw of butterflies and crickets, I run more paths, I photograph medieval bridges, I am briefly scared with the car practically stuck in a dusty path.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

But there is a path that exceeds expectations: it is eight kilometers that start from the village of Sistelo, with an alternating landscape, leaving the prolonged time to gain altitude does not infuriate the twins and the enthusiasm before the look. With a start to Sintra, wetter and darker, the path gives way to open-air terraces, which in turn give way to a forest of long pines, where the afternoon light fades. his expression and silence is the most heard sound. . The day ends, for me, that I have walked so much, and for the flock of sheep which wander in the streets of the village with those who command them the way back.

It’s time to come back down. And, symbolically, I end where Portugal identified itself hundreds of years ago: in the city of Guimarães.

I finish as I started – steeped in History that so many stories tell us in the wealth and heritage.

continue reading