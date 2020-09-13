Mediterranean gas conflict: Greece arms military policy

In the midst of the conflict with Turkey, Greece announces the expansion of its army. It is time to strengthen them, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Athens on Saturday.

Greece buys 18 French Rafale fighter jets and four new frigates. In addition, the armed forces will be reinforced with 15,000 new employees over the next four years.

Greece will expand its defense capabilities. This included new weapons, torpedoes and missiles. The country’s loss-making arms industry is being modernized.

Tensions between the two NATO members Turkey and Greece had recently increased. Both states claim areas in the Eastern Mediterranean where oil and gas are suspected.

France had held maneuvers together with the Hellenic Navy. The Turkish navy had also conducted exercises. The EU has asked Turkey to resolve the dispute and threatened sanctions. (Reuters)