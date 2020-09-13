Leiria: in this room you have to escape from a slaughterhouse | Culture

The terror of the plays of the Casa Assombrada project, from the Teatro Reflexo, is now coming to Leiria. In addition to the city, the scene has also changed. This time, the Abattoir show does not occupy abandoned palaces or houses, but a real slaughterhouse currently inactive. The play opens on September 26.

Under the aegis of immersive theater, this show brings the audience to the center of the action. Here, the spectator is invited to participate actively in the unfolding and the end of the story. According to the director and creator of the Teatro Reflexo, Michel Simeão, people can, in addition to “watching, make their way through space, enter the different rooms that compose it and challenge their own fears”. During the experience, those who watch are also invited to solve mysteries and unravel the hidden parts of the story.

Reflexo Theater

The play ends when the spectator escapes from the slaughterhouse. In a labyrinthine pattern of doors, only one promises freedom. To escape, participants must find the right door and crack the code that opens it. If the escape mission – inserted in an escape game concept – is the objective, the director nevertheless insists on the fact that “no one is obliged to participate actively” in the plot. It is up to each visitor to choose to start the adventure. It is guaranteed “a fear of freezing the spine,” says the company.

The invitation for the production of this piece came from the promoter of the About Bliss events. Diogo Borges, director of the agency, attended the previous shows and decided to offer the Teatro Reflexo the production of a play in an inactive slaughterhouse in Leiria. Michel Simeão admits to having been “dazzled” during his visit to the premises. “It is not easy to find such a space to create an immersive theatrical experience,” he explains to P3. The idea of ​​having a different scenario adds to the desire for decentralization already felt by the company.

Created in 2015, this immersive theater project took its name mainly from the play Casa Assombrada, which was on stage in 2016 at Quinta da Nova Assunção, in Sintra. An experience that emerged with the aim of “creating new audiences for the theater”, says Michel Simeão, for whom it is “heartbreaking to recognize that the overwhelming majority of young people do not have theatrical habits”. “The theater needs to be reinvented,” he defends.

In this sense, the company has sought to understand “what fails” and to adapt the programs “to the general public”. And bringing the viewer to the center of the action, “whether in terms of terror or not, was clearly an answer.” In the first two years of existence – between 2015 and 2017 – there were 20 thousand people in attendance.

“Terror in terror” is the expression used by Michel Simeão to describe the reality of theaters in the context of a pandemic. Covid-19 prevention measures will be respected throughout the play, guarantees the director. With a maximum limit of 21 people, groups will find several points along the route to disinfect their hands. In addition, the use of the mask is mandatory, as well as social distance.

The October sessions are already sold out. In November there is a show on Friday and Saturday at different times. Tickets cost 16 euros. Interested parties can find more information and learn how to purchase tickets on the project’s Facebook page.

