No labor rights or protection: the precarious reality of sex workers | Video

There are few countries in the world where sex work is viewed by governments as a profession; that is, few places where sex workers – male, female or transgender – enjoy labor rights. In the midst of a pandemic, with the imposition of containment measures, the incomes of these workers have declined, pushing them into a situation of “financial desperation” and deprotection.

The Open Society Foundations network reports in an article published on its website that Amhale (not her real name), a sex worker living in South Africa, has lost almost all of her income since the start of the pandemic. “And unlike millions of South African workers who have been affected by the freezing economy, Amhale has received no state support for his loss of income. The result was expected. Ahmale, a mother of two, “could not pay the rent”.

His case is not unique and is repeated around the world, with a few exceptions. “In New Zealand, for example,” says the organization, “which was the first country in the world to decriminalize sex work, sex workers have access to unemployment benefits and emergency assistance, like other workers in the country. “. In addition,” the Government is working closely with the non-governmental organizations which intervene with this professional class to ensure that everyone has access to social support programs; it has also contributed to the definition of strategies for a safe return to prostitution, already in a phase of deflation. ”

In Portugal, sex work is not criminalized, but neither is it legal. Although there are currently discussions in Parliament on this issue, sex workers are still not considered by the state to be professionals. In other words, they do not declare income, pay taxes, do not give discounts for social security and are not entitled to sick leave or unemployment benefits. In the Netherlands, on the other hand, self-employed sex workers are viewed by the state as businessmen – and their activity is fully legalized, provided the workers comply with government-imposed requirements.

There are many shades of gray when it comes to legal issues related to sex work around the world. In countries like Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Canada, France and Israel, which have adopted the Nordic model – which criminalizes the client and all activities supporting prostitution, advertising of sexual services in informal establishments where this activity takes place – sex workers continue to be stigmatized and operate illegally.

It is from this reality that relates the video produced by Markel Redondo for the Open Society Foundations, a global network of more than 20 foundations that funds projects and organizations that promote justice, education, health. public or independent journalism. And he leaves one conclusion: “The pandemic has only shown that there is an urgent need to recognize sex work as a professional activity.” So that “millions of people working in the sex industry can have access to social protection and basic services”.