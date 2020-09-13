With your own ballpoint pen in the polling station: 14 million citizens in NRW are called up for local elections – politics

Local elections started on Sunday morning in North Rhine-Westphalia. In this year’s largest nationwide election, about 14 million citizens of the most populous federal state are called to re-elect city councils and district assemblies, as well as mayors, mayors and district administrators.

The polls on the Rhine and Ruhr area are also being judged as a vote test for North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister and CDU Head of State Armin Laschet. The Aachener wants to become federal president of the CDU in December and is considered a possible candidate for chancellor of the Union in next year’s federal elections.

[Die Zerstörung der SPD? Wie die Grünen bei den Kommunalwahlen in NRW triumphieren wollen. Eine Analyse lesen Sie hier in unserem Tagesspiegel-Plus-Angebot.]

In the NRW municipal elections in 2014, the CDU achieved 37.5 percent, significantly outperforming the SPD with 31.4 percent. Third place went to the Greens with 11.7 percent. The FDP and the left each received 4.7 percent, the AfD 2.6 percent.

Mask required and a minimum distance of 1.5 meters

The local elections on Sunday will take place under special Corona precautions. In all polling stations there is a mask requirement and a minimum distance of 1.5 meters. Voters were asked to bring their own ballpoint pen to tick the box.

[FDP vor der Kommunalwahl. Können sich die Liberalen in NRW stabilisieren? Das erfahren Sie hier mit unserem Tagesspiegel-Plus-Angebot.]

Due to the pandemic, many towns in North Rhine-Westphalia have registered a high number of votes in advance by mail. The share of voters by mail could thus even rise to a new record. In the NRW local elections six years ago, this was 26.5 percent. (AFP)