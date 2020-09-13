Withdrawal from federal politics: Minister of Development Cooperation Müller no longer runs for the Bundestag – politics

Federal Minister of Development Cooperation Gerd Müller (CSU) has announced his withdrawal from federal politics. He will no longer be a candidate for the Bundestag in 2021, the German news agency learned from party circles on Sunday.

The 65-year-old reportedly justified the decision on the grounds that it was time for a generational change. The “Münchner Merkur” had reported about it earlier.

In addition to Andreas Scheuer and Horst Seehofer, Müller is one of the three CSU ministers in the federal cabinet of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Since CSU boss Markus Söder called for a reshuffle of the cabinet in January, there has been speculation about Müller’s political future. Most recently, however, it was considered safe again, especially as a possible cabinet reshuffle is questionable and at least a long way off due to the Corona crisis.

Müller has been a member of the Bundestag for the Oberallgäu constituency since 1994 and a federal minister since December 2013.

On development aid, his course has repeatedly distanced himself from the CSU line – most recently in the debate over the admission of migrants from the burned camp in Lesvos. Müller demanded that 2,000 of the migrants to Germany be received. He was also against the line of the federal government. (dpa)