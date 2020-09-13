Trump’s second term would be ‘dystopia’, says Portuguese-American political scientist – Observer

Luso-American Frank Ferreira, who left the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in collision with management, said a re-election of President Donald Trump would be disastrous for the country.

“Despite some accomplishments or perceived accomplishments of the administration, a second term of ‘Trumpism’ would be nothing less than a dystopia, as philosopher John Stuart Mill explained, a place too bad to exist,” he said. he declared to Lusa Frank. Ferreira.

At a time when the country “asks for unity and progress”, four more years of this administration “will only prolong a long and gray winter”, declared the political scientist, considering that it is about a period of “regression” as the dismissal process managed to stop.

“A second term will further encourage the president to abuse the power conferred by the presidency and continue to enrich himself and his family for the public,” he said. “Another four years and he will do to the country what he did to his business – bankruptcy.”

Ferreira recalled that the electorate “is extremely polarized” and that there are a number of issues at the forefront, in particular the covid-19 pandemic, which has already killed more than 192,000 Americans, the unemployment of millions. of people, which also led to the loss of health insurance and protests for racial justice. “A lot depends on the outcome of this election,” he said.

Political scientist and specialist in intergovernmental and congressional affairs, Frank Ferreira resigned in March of this year from FEMA (federal emergency management agency), which is part of DHS, “due to hostile, harassment and retaliation”, did he declare. “All for denouncing these conditions and the ineptitude of the agency’s leadership.”

“I was abused by FEMA. You don’t do that to someone who’s been there for 15 years, ”he says. “They were used to people who say yes to everything,” he said, saying the agency was weakened by an exodus of experienced hierarchies and an administrator who “reflects the terrible behavior of the president”.

For the Portuguese-American, born in Viseu, what is happening at FEMA is symptomatic of a larger problem in administration. “He promised to recruit the best people to serve in the government, but he appointed criminals,” he said, noting that several former officials and allies, such as Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Cohen and Steve Bannon have been charged or convicted in recent years.

Ethics has become an academic exercise, ”he said. “The deconstruction of the administrative state, which began in the first term, will lead to total destruction in a second term.”

In terms of concrete measures, Frank Ferreira said he believes “it will be more or less the same and it is not a good thing”. The Luso-American gave the example of some areas: “I think we’ll see him cut funding for a series of government programs and weaken environmental regulations.”

While stressing that Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads the national polls, with a margin of 7-10 points, Frank Ferreira stressed that it will be a very competitive election and that “a lot can change” in less than two months. remaining. until November 3.

“Trump is trying to raise doubts about the legitimacy of the election as he is starting to see that in many polls Biden is ahead and in the competitive states he won last time around,” Ferreira said of criticism of the president on postal votes.

“It is an unfortunate situation for democracy, that people do not trust the results of an election”, he analyzed, predicting that it will take more time to count the ballots and that this will increase the “uncertainty and anxiety” that already prevails in the country. “We have always boasted of having fair elections and this has serious implications for the future and for other countries in the world, which see us as a model,” he said.

With nearly 25 years of public service and a long career in intergovernmental and congressional affairs, Frank Ferreira worked closely with former Portuguese Prime Minister António Guterres during his successful campaign for the post of Secretary General United Nations. in 2016.

A political science graduate from Saint Joseph University, he obtained a master’s degree in emergency and disaster management from Georgetown University.