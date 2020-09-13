San Francisco before and during the California fires | Photo gallery

The fires in California are incessant. Over the past few days, the San Francisco sky has turned orange and a blanket of smoke has blanketed the city.

Since August 15, the fire has killed at least 22 people in California. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes, as 14,800 firefighters try to fight the flames of 28 fires that have broken out in the US state, according to the BBC.

“The debate on climate change is over. It is a climate emergency. It’s real and it’s happening, ”the California governor told reporters on Friday. While admitting the failures of forest management over the past decades, Gavin Newsom emphasizes: “This is not the [principal] question”.