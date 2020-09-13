UNITED STATES. Two policemen in serious condition after being shot dead in an “ambush” – Observer

Two policemen, a man and a woman, aged 24 and 31, respectively, were taking their shifts on Saturday night, next to a train station in Compton, Calif., When a man approached the car and their shot at them several times, leaving them in serious condition.

The information was released by local police along with video from security cameras where it is possible to see the time of the crime. Authorities describe it as an “ambush” and say the man opened fire “without warning”.

Update: The shooter approached the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ

– LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The Los Angeles Times claims one of the officers was shot in the face and another in the head and both have already been discharged from surgery. The 31 and 24-year-old policemen were admitted to the police force “barely 14 months ago”, according to police chief Alex Villanueva during a press conference at the hospital where the police officers took part. been transferred.

There are also reports of protesters at the hospital who tried to block access to the emergency unit shouting “we want them to die”. On Twitter, LA County Sheriffs are reporting at least two inmates at the scene, for refusing to block access.

To the protesters blocking the entrance and exit to the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM shouting “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriffs in ambush today in #Compton: DON’T BLOCK ENTRANCES TO EMERGENCY AND EXIT FROM THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances cannot pass.

– LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The incident comes after officers from the same police force on Thursday shot and killed a man during a warrant to search a house in the same town. The man, who was reportedly in the house, allegedly started a fire in an attempt to destroy evidence and then started a shootout, according to CBS.