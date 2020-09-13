Irish minister refutes Boris Johnson’s EU blockade accusations – Observer

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee on Sunday rejected accusations by British leader Boris Johnson that the European Union (EU) was threatening a blockade of Northern Ireland after a tense week between London and Brussels.

“This is just not the case,” Helen McEntee replied to Sky News of discussions on a post-Brexit deal which intensified this week, saying that “any hint of the creation of a border is quite simply false “.

In a column published on Saturday in the British newspaper Daily Telegraph, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his intention to partially reverse the Brexit deal, arguing that he was forced to do so in the face of the “threat” from L ‘EU introduces a “blockade” of Northern Ireland, due to an “extreme interpretation” of the text, preventing food from entering the UK.

“I have to say that we never seriously believed that the EU would be able to use a treaty, negotiated in good faith, to establish a blockade on the part of the UK, or that they would threaten to destroy it. ‘UK economic and territorial integrity,’ Boris Johnson wrote in the newspaper article.

Helen McEntee recalled that the provisions of the Northern Ireland Treaty codifying the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU had been accepted by both parties in order to guarantee fair competition after “Brexit”.

They also want to prevent the return of a physical border with the island of Ireland, which has been affected by three decades of conflict, until the signing of the Good Friday Peace Agreement in 1998.

The treaty “also guarantees the integrity of Northern Ireland as an integral part of the United Kingdom,” said the Irish Minister for Justice, who, she added, “ensures that no borders are will reappear “.