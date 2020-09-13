Altmaier versus Amazon & Co .: The Dilemma of the Minister of Economy – Politics

Finally doing something against Amazon, Facebook and Google: this is not only the dream of notorious leftists, but also the dust-dry officials in cartel offices and universities want it. So, should we commend the Minister of Economy for finally taking up the long-heralded battle?

Yes, you should. It is correct to position national competition law and the small federal cartel office in Bonn against abuse of power by quasi-monopolists, as Peter Altmaier (CDU) now intends.

However, it would be better if the Minister of Economic Affairs would also orient himself in his domestic German and European considerations on the principles of fair competition. But here he wants the opposite. With his industrial strategy and planned state interests in German companies, he tries to isolate the domestic economy from the cold winds of competition.

At the European level, he wants to do exactly what he accuses American digital companies: bring in champions who dominate the market and then put global competition in their wallets.

Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple must be verifiable. They hinder competition by buying up innovative companies before they can become dangerous to them. They prohibit traders from offering their goods to third parties. There is a well-founded suspicion that they prefer to list their own services on their websites instead of being the neutral search platform they promise their users. With the sheer amount of data they process, they dry out the competition – no matter how good their ideas are.

But such behavior is not limited to digital companies; it can be found in almost every company that is creative and expanding. Taking advantage of opportunities and driving competitors out of the market is the essence of entrepreneurship. It is the task of the Minister of Economic Affairs to establish the rules according to which this competition must function. These rules are only fair if they apply equally to everyone: American and Chinese as well as European and German companies.