Young man dies after falling at Parque das Nações | Lisbon

A young man died this Sunday at Passeio das Âncoras, in Parque das Nações, in Lisbon, confirmed to the PUBLIC source of the Lisbon Metropolitan Command of the PSP, adding that the police had received the alert at 6:40 a.m.

According to Jornal de Notícias, the 21-year-old died after falling from about six to ten meters from a height and it was not possible to determine the circumstances of the incident. The same newspaper claims that resuscitation maneuvers were carried out, but the death was declared on the spot.

To the PUBLIC, a source from the Lisbon Metropolitan Command confirmed that elements of the PSP and INEM were mobilized on the site.

continue reading