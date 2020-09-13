Covid-19: Immigrants in precarious jobs most affected by crisis and abuse | Coronavirus

Immigrants in precarious jobs began to feel the impact of the pandemic in Portugal early on, losing their jobs or doing more for less money and keeping their homes at risk and dependent on food aid, according to an association.

Nilzete Pacheco, founder and director of Associação Lusofonia Cultura e Cidadania, a Lisbon-based organization to support immigrants, told Lusa Agency that this organization has not been able to handle requests for help since the arrival of covid-19. in Portugal.

Requests for food aid have exploded. And will continue to increase

In total, this immigrant support association has already helped nearly 400 families who, at first, rushed there to receive the only food they consumed.

“They were starving. Many ate nothing other than the food we delivered to them,” he said, referring to those who were able to do so with the support of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. and the Food Bank against Hunger.

According to Nilzete Pacheco, Brazilians arrived first – the largest immigrant community in Portugal – with less academic training and more precarious jobs.

As soon as the country closed, “a lot of bosses fired them and they didn’t want them to come back. They came empty-handed and had no alternative ”.

What happens to immigrants who expect but are not yet regularized? “This is going to be a calamity”

Later, the more educated Brazilians began to ask for food aid, arriving in Portugal more recently, some earlier this year, in an attempt to “flee the uncertainty and violence in Brazil”.

Along with these Brazilians came also those of African origin who, more rooted in Portugal, are more reluctant to ask for help and even a little shame.

Nilzete Pacheco underlines the mutual aid in these communities which was fundamental when they started to lose everything, as well as the associative work which, although at a less accelerated pace, is still in great demand.

This community leader says that in the first phase these communities struggled with the need to find food, but soon after, housing became the biggest problem.

One hundred thousand euros to help minorities. “I didn’t even have any potatoes!”

Indeed, many landlords did not hesitate to increase rents when they realized that some tenants were housing relatives who had lost their accommodation.

“They even increased their income to double overnight,” said Nilzete Pacheco, adding that some immigrants, who had no money to pay the rent, had not even made landlords accept the months of security deposit to offset monthly charges. missing.

In terms of work, the Associação Lusofonia Cultura e Cidadania is aware of the achievements, namely employers who blackmail employees, threatening unemployment if they do not work more for the same money or even less.

“Unfortunately, there have been improvements. Therefore, our concern at this point is with housing and also with work, as food is provided through the food web, ”he said.

Fight against poverty in the middle of the pandemic: “I have no more money. Not even to buy an egg ”

According to Nilzete Pacheco, delays in the services of the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) also make life difficult for these communities, as they are illegal and cannot find work.

“It’s a vicious cycle. They need the job to stay cool, but they have to be cool to find a job,” he said.

The association now has fewer families to depend on its food aid, but it still exceeds a hundred. After the end of the state of emergency, some jobs began to emerge, although the precariousness increased.

“In restaurants, for example, there is a job offer, but many of them are paid less than the national minimum wage,” he said.

In cleaning companies, too, there was a reduction in working hours, with a natural reduction in wages, but in some cases the only thing that went down was wages, he said.

