EU diplomat says EU neighborhood “is on fire” – Observer

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said on Sunday that the neighborhood of the European Union (EU) is “on fire” in the face of crises like Belarus, which demand a united community response.

“Over the past ten months our neighborhood has been engulfed in flames, from Libya to Belarus” and “everything is much worse than I expected,” Borrell confessed, in an interview released today by the Financial Times.

The EU foreign minister’s comments come as EU countries discuss sanctions against Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko’s measures against his opponents and the response to Turkey’s energy prospecting in a maritime area claimed by Greece.

In the interview, Borrell said EU foreign ministers hoped to reach an agreement on sanctions against Belarus on September 21, due to the measures President Lukanshenko took against his opponents after the presidential elections in the last month.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs added that Turkey’s case will be addressed by EU leaders at the Brussels summit, which will start on September 24.

“Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean – between Greece, Turkey and Cyprus – have increased exponentially and there is a strong risk of confrontation, which goes beyond words,” Borrell explained.

At the same time, the EU faces a difficult test in trying to resolve disputes in the Balkans, such as the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo.

“If we don’t stabilize the Balkans, it will be very difficult to be seen as a geopolitical power. Because no one else will. Only Europeans can do it ”, declared the head of European diplomacy.

Regarding Russia, Borrell suggested that the EU should respond with sanctions, for the poisoning of opponent Alexei Navalny, with nervous agent Novichok, if there is “clear evidence” of it. involvement of government officials.

According to Borrell, the Navalny case is on par with the British poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in 2018, which led to the imposition of EU sanctions against four Russian military intelligence officers.

Borrell says, however, that it will be up to the Germans – who have identified the use of the nervous agent – to decide whether to retaliate over the Navalny case – who is hospitalized in Germany – by blocking the Russian gas pipeline project. -German Nord Stream2.