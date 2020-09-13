SPD party Vice Matthias Miersch: “There is the old prejudice that social democrats cannot handle money” – politics

Matthias Miersch is deputy chairman of the SPD group and spokesman for the parliamentary left (PL). The Lower Saxony member of the Bundestag is also a member of his party’s federal executive committee.

Mr. Miersch, nominated by Olaf Scholz, the SPD made its personnel decision for the election year 2021 early on. How well prepared are you substantively?

I am happy with this early personnel decision because we can now focus on the substantive discussion with the other parties. Since the Federal Party Congress in 2019, we have been well prepared for this – in the field of tax and financial policy, the welfare state of tomorrow and also the socio-ecological transformation. We don’t have to present a 120-page election manifesto next year, but we need to sharpen our topics.

What is the SPD’s core promise?

We guarantee cohesion and the future. For both we need a strong state that is able to act. We are dealing with the consequences of Corona. And we have to invest massively in infrastructure and in future industries such as hydrogen technology. I am pretty sure that the question of how much money the state needs to navigate these times will be discussed with the Union not just in the election year but in the coming months.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

If you look at where citizens trust the EPD to be competent, that looks bad in terms of economic policy. Are people too stupid to appreciate the performance of the SPD?

There is the old prejudice that Social Democrats cannot handle money. But now, in times of crisis, it proves the opposite to be true. The economic stimulus package from our Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz ensures sustainability with high investments in the economy. It is good economic policy to use coal phasing out for massive investment in the socio-environmental restructuring of the regions concerned. We ensure social cohesion and point the way to the future.

For a long time, the Treasury Secretary tried to prove his seriousness by holding on to the debt brake. Should he revert to this policy after the corona shock?

Thanks to Olaf Scholz’s good financial policy in recent years, we can now invest heavily. We now have to stimulate the economy, invest in infrastructure, education and our health system and create the conditions for digitization. The concept of services of general interest has rightly experienced a renaissance in recent months. States with a well-developed social system and decent public services are going through this crisis much better than states that are not. The debt brake debate is a smoking candle. After this crisis we do not need new debts if the state has sufficient income. We now have to debate who is going to help fund the state and how.

They say we need a debate. As a PL spokesperson, you probably already have an idea …

That’s right. There are large differences in income and assets in Germany. We should ask more of those who have more. This crisis teaches us that essential areas such as healthcare and digital infrastructure must be more valuable to us.

The Union and the FDP warned that state money would also artificially keep those companies alive that are actually no longer competitive. That then hinders structural change. What do you think?

That is an absurd common judgment. Who do you specifically mean? There are many industries, such as trade fair construction or the event industry, that are not doing badly, but are suffering from the restrictions imposed by the state in the corona crisis. It’s correct: support is needed in certain industries. It is therefore a good thing that the state helps suppliers in the automotive industry or even invests in companies – always on the condition that the recipients do not just continue as before, but present future concepts. With government support, we can operate more sustainably in Germany. When it comes down to it, some of our coalition partners are unfortunately a total failure.

Matthias Miersch (51) is deputy head of the SPD group and is responsible for the environment, nature conservation and nuclear … Photo: Susie Knoll

The grand coalition jointly decided on the largest economic stimulus program in post-war history with a volume of 130 billion euros. How is the implementation going?

Now the thing is that all that money arrives quickly where it can come in handy. Unfortunately, Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier and Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer are not doing their job. It cannot be the case that the extra investments for the construction of the electric charging infrastructure have not yet run out, because the Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management is working on a financing program that should not be ready until next year. And Mr. Altmaier is also slowing the expansion of renewables. Both are unacceptable.

In times of the Corona crisis, many people long for safety. In the election year, will the SPD recommend the Guarantor of Security – or promote a “progressive alliance”?

When I talk about solidarity, I of course also mean security. In Germany, people can trust the community to support them when they need support. When it comes to safety, social democrats think of social security and internal safety.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Speaking of internal safety, the SPD’s competence values ​​are bad there too. Why is that?

The SPD doesn’t have to hide at all when it comes to internal security. Here, too, it is about the state’s capacity to act and about funding, whether we rescue the police or equip them properly. We are not only well positioned in my home country of Lower Saxony.

Most people expect politics to enforce rules when it comes to internal security. Why don’t such messages come from the federal SPD leadership?

Just think how many tax evaders our Party Chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans took to court during his time as Finance Minister, how many billions of taxes we would have cheated without him. Our party leaders also embody the enforcement of the rules.

A study by the Bertelsmann Foundation just came to the conclusion: a more restrictive migration and refugee policy after 2015 contributed to the decline in popularity among right-wing populists. Do you draw conclusions from this for your policy?

No. If you want to do something against racism and radicalization, you must first look at how people are doing. It’s about their social situation and why they feel left behind. It’s about rhetorical troublemakers and also educational failures. This is where prevention should begin. I would like to separate the issue of refugee policy from this. Unfortunately, we can see from the example of Moria that refugee policy in Europe is not working.

The PL has always been the avant-garde in the SPD when it comes to coalition with the Left Party. Now prominent left-wing politicians are denying Putin’s responsibility for the poison attack on Navalny. Do you really believe that the left party should rule Germany in troubled times internationally?

Strange expressions can be found in every party. But it shows under the magnifying glass where the left still has to do its homework. We want to shape a social-ecological awakening that makes our country future-proof and at the same time guarantees social cohesion. For that I think red-red-green is the best option. We will do everything we can to prepare it properly.

Will the FDP also be in doubt as a government partner for the SPD after the BT election, if the numbers are correct?

In principle, the SPD only rules out collaboration with the AfD. It depends on who we can best achieve our goals with after the election.