Tour Stories: “Mother, Now Without Hands” | Tour stories

The anecdote of the child who, learning to ride a bicycle, shows his mother that he can walk without his hands on the handlebars is famous. The unfortunate ending of this story is hardly relevant, as it is only the starting point to explain an important stage in the career of Daniel Martínez, a cyclist of the Education First team who won the 13th stage of this Tour de France.

In 2019, “Dani” was training to go to the Tour. In Colombia, he made a descent which brought him oil during his stay. Martínez “flew” and not only received several injuries, but broke his hand. In fact, he broke both hands. “Without hands”, as in the popular anecdote, the bicycle does not work. And Martínez missed the Tour de France, with an injury that is both crippling and bizarre.

“I have a lot of pain in my hands and I can’t do anything without help. I am very sad to miss the Tour, because I trained a lot to be there. But cycling is like that, ”said the Colombian, after the surgeries.

Always smiling, the cyclist nicknamed “correcaminos” – a Spanish expression that can translate to a colloquial “roadster” – doesn’t stop there in terms of unusual injuries.

In 2018, barely hired by Education First, the cyclist was assaulted by a driver. Attacked in the truest sense of the word. Shortly after the incident, Education First even said that Martínez had amnesia after the attack, but already outside the hospital the cyclist was able to detail the events.

“I was training in Italy and a car almost killed us. We complained and he [condutor] has gone mad. He got out of the car and attacked me. He hit me and left me knocked out. And one of my colleagues even tore the lip before running away, ”Martínez said.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Dani Martínez is another product of the fertile Colombian cycling school. He is, like most compatriots, a great climber, but very capable in the time trial. He has a profile closer to cyclists like Egan Bernal or Rigoberto Urán, riders with a few predicates in the “chrono”, than to Quintana, “mentor” of most current Colombian cyclists.

This profile makes Martínez a name to take into account in stages, having already won the Criterion du Dauphiné in 2020. At 24, he should be taken into account in the next Big Laps, especially if he stays away. bizarre injuries that plagued him.

continue reading