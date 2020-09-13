The Malian opposition rejects the political transition plan of the military junta | Mali

The Movement of the Union of Patriotic Forces of June 5 (M5-RFP), made up of the opposition parties that led the wave of protests in Mali against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was deposed after a coup in August, rejected the political transition plan of the military junta which holds power in the country.

According to the opposition, the document presented on Saturday by the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) does not reflect the results of three days of negotiations between the military and the political leaders and activists represented in Bamako, the capital of Mali.

The parties’ goal was to define and approve a political roadmap for the next year, which includes the appointment of an interim president and the scheduling of elections for the end of the 18-month transition period to the Mali by the military junta.

In line with the position of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the main requirement of the M5-RFP was that the interim president come from civil society and be appointed by the CNSP by Tuesday. .

The junta’s transition plan, however, stipulates that the provisional head of state can be civilian or military. Something that did not please the opposition, which accused the military of wanting to “confiscate power”.

“The M5-RFP is distancing itself from the document, which does not reflect the views and decisions taken by the Malian population,” the opposition said in a statement released on Saturday evening.

“The desire to seize and confiscate power, in favor of the CNSP, does not justify the means,” criticized the M5-RFP, quoted by Reuters.

The M5-RFP has enormous influence in civil society, having carried out massive street protests in recent months, which began in April, following a decision by the Constitutional Court, which backed the claims of the presidential party of the Union for Mali. Keita, to govern without having the necessary support in Parliament.

Political and social instability culminated in a coup on August 18 – the fourth since 1960, when the West African country ceased to be a French colony and became independent – led by the CNSP , which controls political power since then. and that you will have to make urgent decisions in the coming days.

The international community is concerned that the situation in Mali will undermine joint efforts to counter Islamic extremism and separatism in the Sahelian region of West Africa and demands a rapid and balanced transition plan from the CNSP.

ECOWAS leaders will therefore be attentive to the response that the CNSP will give to the opposition, having planned to meet next Tuesday to decide on the course to be taken on Mali.

