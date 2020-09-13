Pope calls for a dignified and humane welcome for refugees from the countryside of the Greek island of Lesbos – Observer

Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his solidarity with the some 12,000 refugees from the camp destroyed by fire in Moria, on the island of Lesbos in Greece, and asked for a dignified and humane welcome for these people.

“In recent days, several fires have destroyed the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, leaving thousands of people, refugees, homeless,” Francisco said after the Angelus’ prayer in the window of the palace papal.

He then recalled his visit to the Lesbos refugee camp in 2016, in the company of the Orthodox Patriarch Bartolomeu, and during which he asked for “a dignified and humane welcome to refugees and asylum seekers in Europe”.

“I express my solidarity and my closeness to everyone [vítimas] in this dramatic fire, ”he added.

The Pope also referred to the demonstrations taking place in different parts of the world and called on the demonstrators “to do so peacefully and without giving in to aggression and violence”.

To those who have public responsibility, Francisco urged them “to listen to the voice of their citizens and their just aspirations, while respecting human rights and civil liberties”.

In his reflection before the “Angelus” prayer, the Pope addressed the need for forgiveness.

“How much suffering, how many divisions, how many wars could be avoided, if forgiveness and mercy were the style of our life,” he said.

Francisco defended that “it is necessary to apply merciful love in all human relationships”: between spouses, between parents and children, in communities and also in society and politics.