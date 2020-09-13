Covid-19: The Sanctuary of Fátima reaches its maximum capacity and prevents more pilgrims from entering | Coronavirus

The Sanctuary of Fátima was forced this Sunday to block access to prevent more pilgrims from entering during the September 13 celebrations, after verifying that the enclosure had reached maximum security occupancy in accordance with the provisions of the plan of emergency and directives. the Portuguese Episcopal Conference and the health authorities, confirmed to the PUBLIC the spokesperson for the Sanctuary.

According to the same source, it was the first time since the resumption of celebrations with the pilgrims at the end of May, that the maximum security occupation in the sanctuary of Fátima had been reached. Access to the enclosure was blocked by the guards and the reception body of the Sanctuary, with the help of GNR.

The spokeswoman for the Sanctuary of Fátima reveals that the presence of such an “expressive crowd” was a “surprise”, since the September pilgrimage is not usually one of the most faithful. However, the source points out that the space of the prayer room is “very wide” and that “in general, people always wear a mask”.

